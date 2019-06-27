Veterans in Business: Frank Tucker

If it’s Friday, you’ll know where to find Frank Tucker. The CEO of health information technology company MicroHealth LLC spends one day each week volunteering at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital as a physician’s assistant working…

The CEO of health information technology company MicroHealth LLC spends one day each week volunteering at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital as a physician’s assistant working with patients.

It’s work that takes Tucker back to the start of his military career — for his first duty assignment with the Army, he worked as a physician assistant in the infantry. That’s where he made a discovery that changed the course of his life.

Frustrated with using pen and paper and Excel spreadsheets to compile the information he needed to present to leadership and hoping for more time to spend with patients, Tucker picked up “Visual Basic For Dummies” and other software tutorials. He wrote a piece of software called MEDBASE to solve the problem, and it really caught on.

“One commander would tell another commander and then that commander would adopt it, and another commander would tell another. Then I became tech support,”…