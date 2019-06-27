Veterans in Business: Francis Hoang

202
By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 27, 2019 4:58 pm 06/27/2019 04:58pm
By his own admission, Francis Hoang can’t hold down a job.

Or at least, that’s how he describes his thoroughly unique career, which has taken him from the Army to the White House and back, spanning several continents in the process.

“My life’s been full of strange pivots,” Hoang says. “I feel like I’ve lived multiple lives already.”

These days, Hoang is both a partner at the Tysons law firm he helped found – Fluet Huber and Hoang PLLC – and the chief strategy officer at his own startup, boodleAI. It’s an outcome that Hoang, who goes by “France,” could’ve hardly predicted upon arriving in the U.S. as a Vietnamese refugee four decades ago.

He was born in Saigon in 1973, but his family fled just two years later as American forces withdrew from the city. They stayed briefly at a refugee camp in California before relocating to Tumwater, Washington, a small town outside the state capital of Olympia.

“I grew up learning about my family’s history and wanting…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

