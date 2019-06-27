202
Veterans in Business: Flags of Valor

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 27, 2019
Joseph Shamess and Brian Steorts started their company, Flags of Valor, in 2015 with one goal in mind: to bring meaningful employment to combat veterans. 

The co-founders met on active duty as U.S. Air Force special operations pilots while stationed together at Florida’s Hurlburt Field. Each served multiple combat deployments to regions including Afghanistan, Iraq and East Africa. Shamess and Steorts both come from military families, and the two were completely aligned on the principles driving their new company.

“From my perspective, the main draw was a dream of creating something where we could manufacture in the United States and employ combat veterans in a meaningful and rewarding environment,” Shamess says. “To create a business around taking care of people who we care the most for, and creating a world-class product at the same time was the dream.”

The products they now sell have a significance of their own. When Steorts was recovering from spinal surgery after being…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

800
