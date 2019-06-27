Veterans in Business: Emily McMahan

Starting a business can be intimidating. Just take it from one of Capitol Post’s Startup School students, who wrote about his apprehension before signing up. “Initially, I was a bit scared (and yes, I have…

Starting a business can be intimidating. Just take it from one of Capitol Post’s Startup School students, who wrote about his apprehension before signing up.

“Initially, I was a bit scared (and yes, I have been both shot at and attacked by vehicle-born improvised explosive devices!) because I didn’t think we were ready for such a program,” the student wrote.

But Emily McMahan is a pro at guiding veterans through the startup process. The West Point alum and former military police officer is the founder of Capitol Post, a nonprofit she started with the goal of connecting service members with the Greater Washington business community.

After active-duty service with the U.S. Army from 2001 to 2006 with deployments to the Pentagon, Afghanistan and Iraq, McMahan transitioned out of the military, joined Halfaker and Associates, and got inspired by the startup world.

“I saw how good the veteran business community was to our company and that doors were opened as a result of…