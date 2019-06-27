Veterans in Business: Christopher Baity

At age 18, Christopher Baity raised his hand during a JROTC field trip to volunteer to “catch a dog” at the kennel. Soon after, he found himself wearing a fluffy, Michelin Man-esque bite suit staring…

At age 18, Christopher Baity raised his hand during a JROTC field trip to volunteer to “catch a dog” at the kennel. Soon after, he found himself wearing a fluffy, Michelin Man-esque bite suit staring down a charging Belgian Malinois. That was the exact moment that he discovered his calling.

“I put that big suit on with no experience or skills, a dog ran at me and put me on my butt. I fell in love with it,” Baity says. “I said, ‘I want to do this for a living,’ and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

As a military working dog handler with the Marine Corps, Baity deployed to Iraq three times and once to Afghanistan. He also attended the Israeli Defense Force’s esteemed Oketz Dog School, where he learned from advanced trainers. After leaving active duty, he worked with dogs for companies RONCO and American K9 with clients like the Internal Revenue Service.

“I trained dogs in everything from finding bugs, finding bombs, finding missing people to finding every type of…