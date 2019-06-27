Veterans in Business: Avis Dillard-Bullock

After 28 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, Avis Dillard-Bullock took her time letting her next chapter unfold. After retiring, Dillard-Bullock took a year off before figuring out her next move. In that…

After retiring, Dillard-Bullock took a year off before figuring out her next move. In that year, she traveled across the U.S. and abroad to Korea, Canada and Costa Rica. She toyed with opening a coffee shop/bookstore and set up informational interviews.

She wanted to be less regimented than she was used to. Her service had entailed leadership positions as a paralegal career field manager, including working as the senior adviser to the Air Force Judge Advocate General.

“In my military career, I was able to reach the highest enlisted grade. I became the senior paralegal for the Air Force,” says Dillard-Bullock, who had also received in 2008 the USAF’s Legion of Merit Award for exemplary service to the Air Force.

But the break afterward, she says, was invaluable. “That whole year gave me time to decompress, and to see what it’s like not to have to get up…