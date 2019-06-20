Vegan Keto Diet: Is It Possible?

Two of the hottest dietary trends these days are the vegan and keto diets. They are also almost diametrically opposed to one another. The vegan diet eschews all animal products, including meat, eggs and dairy,…

Two of the hottest dietary trends these days are the vegan and keto diets. They are also almost diametrically opposed to one another.

The vegan diet eschews all animal products, including meat, eggs and dairy, and relies on a strictly vegetarian lifestyle. That means very little fat and protein, higher amounts of carbohydrates and dietary supplements of the vitamins and nutrients that only come in animal products.

The keto diet, on the other hand, is a high-fat diet virtually void of carbohydrates and is only obtained with lots of animal products and few fruits and vegetables.

Adherents of both eating styles proclaim health benefits, so the question is raised: Is it possible to eat a vegan keto diet? And would that be doubly beneficial to one’s health?

The answer to the first question is, yes — it is possible, though very difficult. The answer to the second part, though, is more problematic.

What Is a Vegan Diet?

A vegan does not eat — and, indeed, avoids using at all — anything that comes from an animal. That means a diet entirely made up of fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds. Many studies have shown that a strict vegan diet has numerous health benefits, including a significantly lower risk of such chronic health conditions as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers. The diet also promotes weight loss and makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

But a vegan diet simply does not provide all the nutrients that a body needs to function. The vitamin B12, for instance, which is an essential vitamin that supports nerve cell function, red blood cell formation and DNA synthesis, is only available as a natural food source in meat and dairy products. Some cereals, plant-based milks and other foods are fortified with B12, but generally not enough to meet daily requirements.

“If you are a vegan, you should be taking a B12 supplement, a very important vitamin that is not well-absorbed unless eaten from meat,” says Aileen Birkitt, a registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition 4 You in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Beyond vitamin B12, vegans may also need supplements of calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, thiamine, selenium, vitamin D and vitamin C because of the low amount of meat protein, dairy and carbohydrates. “It’s important to check with your doctor to have your bloodwork done at least once or twice a year to check for any nutrient deficiencies,” Birkitt says.

What Is the Keto Diet?

The ketogenic diet is just the opposite. It requires at least 70% of daily calories come from fat, only 5% to 10% from carbohydrates and about 25 percent from protein. On this diet, the body goes into a state of ketosis, where fat is burned for fuel instead of carbohydrate. The diet originated as a treatment for certain severe cases of epilepsy; for unknown reasons, ketosis reduces the occurrence and severity of these seizures.

Over the past few years, the keto diet has been promoted as a weight-loss tool for others. And the anecdotal evidence suggests that, in the short term, it can result in quick and significant weight loss. It may have other short-term benefits as well. A 2012 meta-analysis in the journal Obesity Reviews concluded that a low-carb diet did have “favorable effects” on major cardiovascular risk factors like body weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels. However, “the effects on long-term health are unknown,” it says.

One reason for that is because it is extremely difficult to maintain this eating style long term. Though it sounds like a carnivore’s dream, eliminating practically all bread, cereal, pasta, sweets and other high-carb foods is, pardon the pun, no picnic.

What Is a Vegan Keto Diet?

Can the two eating styles be combined? Technically, yes. But first, you would have to eliminate a lot of foods:

— All meats, poultry and seafood.

— All dairy, including milk, eggs and butter.

— All animal-based ingredients like whey protein and honey.

— Almost all grains and starches, like cereal, bread and pasta.

— Most sugary drinks, like soda, fruit juice, smoothies and sweet tea.

— Sweeteners such as brown and white sugar and maple syrup.

— High-carb vegetables including potatoes, squash, beets and peas.

— High-carb beans and legumes, like black beans, chickpeas and kidney beans.

— Most fruits, except for small portions of berries.

— High-carb alcoholic beverages, such as beer, wine and sweetened cocktails.

And that’s not all. Many sauces, condiments and dressings are highly sweetened, and most processed foods come loaded with carbs and sugar.

Still interested? Consider what’s left. Birkitt breaks it down this way: To make a vegan keto diet work, a vegan on a standard 2,000-calorie-per-day diet would need 1,400 calories from fat. “Here is an example of what this might look like in one day: for fats, one avocado, one cup of almonds, three teaspoons of olive oil, three teaspoons of coconut oil and one tablespoon of peanut butter,” she says. “For carbohydrate, it would amount to 200 calories — only one slice of bread or one cup of brown rice or one or two fruits. And that avocado above? That counts as one of your carbs. For protein, it would amount to 500 calories — about a half-cup of tempeh, one cup of tofu and one cup of almond milk. And those almonds mentioned above have protein as well as the peanut butter, so those get counted in.”

On the plus side, vegans will benefit from the added protein of a keto diet, because “many struggle to get enough protein in their diets,” Birkitt says. But does that balance out the negatives? “There is not as much protein/fat variety for a vegan who is on the keto diet as there is for a meat eater,” she says. “In addition, constipation may occur with a lack of whole grain carbohydrates.”

Most dietitians think little of the keto diet anyway. While it may be OK for a quick weight-loss fix, “there is no scientific backing for it being safe and effective long term,” says Abby Greenspun, a registered dietitian in Westport, Connecticut. “I don’t see any reason to do it ever. I never recommend it for any of my clients, and I don’t know any dietitians who would promote it for anyone who doesn’t have epilepsy. And it’s not realistic to follow long term.”

Greenspun does fully support a vegan diet, with proper supplementation. “There is evidence that a vegan diet is healthy as long as you do it the right way,” she says. “I am not sure why you would need a keto diet on top of that.”

Birkitt agrees: “The ketogenic diet is limited enough as it is, and combined with the limitations of the vegan diet, it can be very tough to eat anywhere and to plan your meals, so I do not recommend this diet.”

