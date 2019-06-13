USDA to relocate two divisions from D.C. to Kansas City, affecting more than 500 jobs

Two research agencies under the U.S. Department of Agriculture will relocate their operations to the Kansas City region, moving 547 jobs from Greater Washington. Of the 329 jobs with the Economic Research Service (ERS), 253…

Of the 329 jobs with the Economic Research Service (ERS), 253 will relocate while 76 will stay in the region. Of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s (NIFA) 315 positions, 294 will relocate and 21 will remain. ERS is based at 1400 Independence Ave. SW, a federally owned building, and NIFA is in leased space at 800 Ninth St. SW.

The USDA said every employee who wishes to continue working will have the opportunity to do so and be offered relocation assistance. Employees will receive the same previous base pay, and the locality pay for the new location.

The department will work with the General Services Administration to secure leased office space through a competitive process in the Kansas City region.

The USDA said it conducted a cost-benefit analysis that showed savings of nearly $300 million across a 15-year…