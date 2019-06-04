University of Maryland receives $175M for Earth research effort

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded the University of Maryland $175 million in funding to support a collaborative research effort around better understanding Earth’s atmosphere and systems. The five-year agreement funds the new…

The five-year agreement funds the new Cooperative Institute for Satellite Earth System Studies (CISESS), a national consortium of more than two dozen academic and nonprofit institutions, to be led by principal investigators Fernando Miralles-Wilhelm and E. Hugo Berbery of UMd., and Otis Brown of North Carolina State University. The institute builds on NOAA’s long-term partnership with UMD, dating back to 1984.

Miralles-Wilhelm, executive director of CISESS and chair of UMd.’s Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science, said the institute will conduct “Earth system” research, investigating how the natural atmospheric, oceanic and land components of Earth interact with human activities.

CISESS researchers will use environmental data from satellites to develop new,…