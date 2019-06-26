Understanding Bipolar Disorder in Children and Adolescents

Bipolar disorder is often seen as an adult diagnosis, but attention to the disorder in youth has increased over the years. Although bipolar disorder frequently begins in early adulthood, children and teens can also be…

Bipolar disorder is often seen as an adult diagnosis, but attention to the disorder in youth has increased over the years. Although bipolar disorder frequently begins in early adulthood, children and teens can also be diagnosed with what is often referred to as pediatric bipolar disorder.

Some controversy has existed around bipolar disorder being diagnosed in youth due to the difficulty identifying the symptoms. For example, in children some of the symptoms, such as talking too much and hitting others, are similar to what’s seen with other disorders. Research shows that symptoms of neurodevelopmental disorders like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and behavioral disorders such as conduct disorder may be misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder.

Furthermore, there is controversy regarding overdiagnosis of pediatric bipolar disorder due to the presence of symptoms such as mood changes, irritability and aggression. Given the difficulty of distinguishing whether those symptoms are related to bipolar disorder or other childhood diagnoses, some mental health professionals have avoided making this diagnosis in children.

How Is Bipolar Disorder Diagnosed?

Whether a child has bipolar disorder or another condition such as ADHD often depends, in part, on the duration of the symptoms and how those symptoms impair the child’s functioning. According the American Psychiatric Association’s latest Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM-5, which is used to diagnose mental health conditions, the term bipolar disorder is explicitly reserved for episodic presentations of bipolar symptoms. The DSM-5 notes that individuals may be diagnosed with bipolar disorder when they exhibit symptoms of depression and mania.

To be diagnosed, a person must experience symptoms of mania either before or after an episode of depression. These symptoms must also cause significant problems in the person’s daily life.

Symptoms of a manic episode include:

— Mood changes that last at least one week such as irritability or increased activity or energy levels.

— Mood disturbances that cause noticeable differences from one’s usual behavior, such as inflated self-esteem, decreased amount of sleep, racing thoughts or distractibility.

— Mood disturbances that impair functioning in the person’s social environment, such as problems maintaining friendships or engaging in activities that lead to physical harm.

Symptoms of a depressive episode must involve a minimum of five of the symptoms below for at least two weeks:

— Depressed mood such as sadness, hopelessness or irritable mood.

— Decreased interest in activities.

— Significant weight loss or weight gain that is not due to medical issues or dieting.

— Sleeping too little or too much.

— Feeling tired or lacking energy.

— Frequent thoughts of death or about suicide.

— Problems with concentration or poor decision-making.

If you notice your child’s mood fluctuating between symptoms of mania and depression, it’s important to seek professional help. A trained psychologist or another licensed mental health professional should be consulted to conduct a thorough assessment to determine if the child meets criteria for bipolar disorder and to identify appropriate interventions.

Treatment of Bipolar Disorder in Youth

Treatment of bipolar disorder in kids and adolescents often seeks to control mood disruptions and stabilize symptoms of mania and depression. Although much of the research on treatments of bipolar disorder focuses on adults, there is evidence that both medication and therapy can be effective in children and adolescents.

The most common medication used to reduce symptoms of bipolar disorder is lithium. The Food and Drug Administration has approved lithium for use in treating children 12 and older. When considering medication to manage bipolar disorder, it is important that parents regularly consult with a pediatrician or psychiatrist due to the potential negative side effects of the drug, such as weight gain and kidney problems.

Psychotherapy is also typically recommended for patients with pediatric bipolar disorder. There are a number of therapy approaches that are effective, including cognitive behavioral therapy, family-focused therapy and family psychoeducation. Psychotherapy or psychosocial interventions often focus on increasing the family’s knowledge of the disorder, teaching ways to cope with the symptoms and honing problem-solving skills.

Understanding Bipolar Disorder in Children and Adolescents originally appeared on usnews.com