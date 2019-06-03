Under Armour’s exposure not slowed by endorser Anthony Joshua’s upset loss

Anthony Joshua’s surprising loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. might have actually been a good thing for Under Armour Inc. Joshua, a British heavyweight fighter who has an endorsement deal with the Baltimore sportswear maker, was…

Joshua, a British heavyweight fighter who has an endorsement deal with the Baltimore sportswear maker, was knocked out in the seventh round by Ruiz on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in what some boxing experts called “an absolute shocker.” The result was so unexpected the fight is actually getting more coverage after the fact than it did it before taking place, analysts note.

The fight was aired on video streaming service DAZN instead of ESPN or Showtime, so the post-fight coverage has depended primarily on stills. The Under Armour logo, prominently placed on Joshua’s trunks and shoes, can be seen in the photos used by ESPN’s broadcasts and articles discussing the fight.

“It’s a good amount of exposure,” said Eric Smallwood, a sports sponsorship analytics expert at Apex Marketing Group in Detroit. “Is it a negative? That’s hard to say. You can go the old adage, no…