Under Armour seeks patent for shoes that can read your blood pressure

Under Armour Inc. is continuing its push into “smart” running shoes with the development of a new sneaker that will be to take your blood pressure and help you recover faster from a workout. A…

Under Armour Inc. is continuing its push into “smart” running shoes with the development of a new sneaker that will be to take your blood pressure and help you recover faster from a workout.

A patent application made public Tuesday offers a look at the latest wearable technology being created by the Baltimore sportswear maker.

The application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office describes two versions of the sneakers. One would connect to a device, similar to a Fitbit, that would take a reading of an athlete’s blood pressure. Based on the reading, the shoe’s sole would be adjusted to help improve blood flow from an area of the foot that pumps blood back up the leg. The second model includes a “detector” in the bottom of the shoe that can take a blood pressure reading.

After a “strenuous workout” problems may arise while an athlete is recovering and resting because the foot stops effectively pumping blood, Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) said in the application.

A spokeswoman for…