202
Home » Latest News » Under Armour seeks patent…

Under Armour seeks patent for shoes that can read your blood pressure

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 26, 2019 2:04 pm 06/26/2019 02:04pm
Share

Under Armour Inc. is continuing its push into “smart” running shoes with the development of a new sneaker that will be to take your blood pressure and help you recover faster from a workout.

A patent application made public Tuesday offers a look at the latest wearable technology being created by the Baltimore sportswear maker.

The application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office describes two versions of the sneakers. One would connect to a device, similar to a Fitbit, that would take a reading of an athlete’s blood pressure. Based on the reading, the shoe’s sole would be adjusted to help improve blood flow from an area of the foot that pumps blood back up the leg. The second model includes a “detector” in the bottom of the shoe that can take a blood pressure reading.

After a “strenuous workout” problems may arise while an athlete is recovering and resting because the foot stops effectively pumping blood, Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) said in the application.

A spokeswoman for…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!