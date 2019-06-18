Under Armour brings on Red Bull exec to head sports marketing

Under Armour Inc. is bringing on a highly touted executive from Red Bull to oversee sports marketing. Sean Eggert will be senior vice president of global sports marketing at the Baltimore sportswear maker and report…

Sean Eggert will be senior vice president of global sports marketing at the Baltimore sportswear maker and report to Chief Marketing Officer Alessandro de Pestel. Eggert has spent the last 11 years at Red Bull helping the energy drink manufacturer become one of the world’s most recognizable brands.

In the role, Eggert will be responsible for building Under Armour’s long-term sports marketing strategy and putting together a roadmap for how the brand can utilize its roster of sponsorship athletes in various categories and regions to grow sales.

“Sean’s strong track record of global leadership, highly successful activations and direct experience integrating consumer insights into purpose-driven sports marketing strategies is a welcome addition to the Under Armour team,” de Pestel said in a statement. “As we work to connect even more deeply with our consumers through compelling…