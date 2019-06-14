Tysons senior living towers win initial approval, despite concerns from Fairfax staff

Fairfax planning commissioners have given the thumbs up to a towering senior living campus in Tysons, despite gripes raised by county staff about the project’s height, massive and open space. The Planning Commission voted unanimously…

Fairfax planning commissioners have given the thumbs up to a towering senior living campus in Tysons, despite gripes raised by county staff about the project’s height, massive and open space.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of The Mather, a two-tower assisted living center within the Arbor Row development. Cityline Partners is entitling the project, located just behind the Tysons Galleria, on behalf of Evanston, Illinois-based Mather LifeWays.

The developer is pitching 300 independent, age-restricted units on the 4-acre site, in addition to 78 assisted living beds, 13,286 square feet of retail, and a 2,750-square-foot community space. Perhaps most notably, the height of the towers — set to stand 27 and 18 stories tall — could well make the Mather the tallest senior center in the region.

However, questions around its height had threatened to sink the project. County staff cited the proposed 285-foot tower as a prime reason in recommending…