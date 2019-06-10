Trump fears Raytheon-UTC deal hurts competition. Not so fast, analyst says.

Fresh off the “merger of equals” announcement Sunday betrothing Raytheon Corp. (NYSE: RTN) with United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), President Donald Trump indicated on CNBC that the deal could reduce competition in the market. Speaking in a…

Fresh off the “merger of equals” announcement Sunday betrothing Raytheon Corp. (NYSE: RTN) with United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), President Donald Trump indicated on CNBC that the deal could reduce competition in the market.

Speaking in a phone interview with the network’s “Squawk Box,” Trump said the competitive merger and acquisition landscape has led to a smaller market for the number of vendors that can field Department of Defense orders.

“I’m a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon,” he said. “We used to have many plane companies. They’ve all merged. Now we have very few. We have the two main ones. You have Lockheed and you have Boeing and you have some others, but they’ve all merged. It’s hard to negotiate when you have two companies and, sometimes, you get one bid.”

But not so fast, said aerospace and defense industry analyst Loren Thompson. Because the merger doesn’t include large overlaps in both companies’ business…