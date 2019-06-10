Top Recommended Health Products: 2019’s New Winners Every year, U.S. News and Pharmacy Times collaborate to ask thousands of pharmacists the question: Which over-the-counter brands do they recommend the most? The results are published in…

Every year, U.S. News and Pharmacy Times collaborate to ask thousands of pharmacists the question: Which over-the-counter brands do they recommend the most?

The results are published in U.S. News’ Top Recommended Health Products, a platform that consumers can easily navigate to pinpoint pharmacists’ recommendations on a range of OTC products. From allergy relief to children’s products, here are 2019’s new over-the-counter brand winners.

Oral Antihistamines: Zyrtec

In 2019, Zyrtec beat Claritin to become the top-recommended oral antihistamine. It snagged 39% of pharmacists’ votes.

Cholesterol Testing: First Check

First Check narrowly won for best cholesterol testing product in 2019, snagging 34% of pharmacists’ votes. That’s compared to CholesTrak (33%) and CardioChek (22%).

Digital Thermometers: Omron

Omron digital thermometers experienced a noticeable increase in votes in 2019, making Omron the top contender in digital thermometers.

Foot Care: Gold Bond

Dr. Scholl’s and Gold Bond are two household brand names in the foot-care realm. However, Gold Bond beat out Dr. Scholl’s in 2019, after trailing in second place the previous year. Nearly 1 in 3 pharmacists surveyed recommended Gold Bond as the best over-the-counter brand for foot care.

Thermal Relief Products: Salonpas

Dealing with muscle aches? Salonpas rose above ThermaCare in pharmacists’ votes to earn the lead in thermal relief products, which provide heat therapy to soothe sore muscles.

Children’s Allergy: Claritin

Children’s Claritin landed as the 2019 winner in the “children’s allergy” category. These products help treat runny noses and watery eyes, and are specifically formulated to relieve kids’ allergy symptoms. For the previous three years, Children’s Zyrtec Allergy Syrup had held the top spot; it’s now the second most recommended brand.

Diaper Rash Products: A+D Diaper Rash Ointment

A+D Diaper Rash Ointment topped the 2018 winner, Desitin Diaper Rash, to be named best diaper rash product. Diaper rash, a common problem, can make a baby’s skin chafe, flake and become sensitive.

Insect Bite and Sting Relief: After Bite

For the first time ever, U.S. News and Pharmacy Times are presenting the top-recommended products in the “insect bite and sting management” category. After Bite triumphed as the most recommended product by a wide margin: 67% of pharmacists recommended it for insect bite and sting relief.

