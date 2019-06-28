Tony Kornheiser’s D.C. restaurant closes

Chatter, ESPN host Tony Kornheiser’s Northwest D.C. restaurant, has closed its doors. The former Washington Post columnist announced Friday on his podcast, “The Tony Kornheiser Show,” that the restaurant, which he bought with several high-profile…

Chatter, ESPN host Tony Kornheiser’s Northwest D.C. restaurant, has closed its doors.

The former Washington Post columnist announced Friday on his podcast, “The Tony Kornheiser Show,” that the restaurant, which he bought with several high-profile partners in 2016, was closing indefinitely. The episode, fittingly, was called “Check, Please.”

Kornheiser has recorded the podcast from a studio he built in the restaurant since May 2017. We reached out to Kornheiser for more information on Chatter’s closure and will update this post if we hear back.

“Chatter is closing for renovations and remodeling. Whether or not it reopens I am not certain at the moment. I hope it reopens. But we are probably going to move on and do the show from a less-public area,” Kornheiser said on Thursday’s podcast. He also said it was “very likely the last show we will ever do from Chatter.”

D.C. records show no pending or issued building permits filed for for a renovation at the restaurant’s…