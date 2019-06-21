Todd Hitt sentenced to prison

Todd Hitt, the real estate developer and financier who pleaded guilty to securities fraud in a stunning downfall, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday. Judge Leonie M. Brinkema handed down the sentence —…

Judge Leonie M. Brinkema handed down the sentence — part of a plea deal Hitt agreed to in February — in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria. Hitt will be on supervised release for three years after he is released.

Sentencing guidelines called for eight to 10 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Lytle noted in his sentencing guidelines that an extraordinary restitution payment of “$20 million already made by the defendant’s family” was an important factor in the sentencing.

Hitt’s grandfather founded Hitt Contracting, one of Greater Washington’s largest construction companies with $2 billion in revenue in 2018. His father, Russell Hitt, is chairman emeritus of the company and his brother, Brett Hitt, is co-chairman of the board. Hitt, who in addition to his local business investments was…