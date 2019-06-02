Tiananmen’s Legacy May Be Whether a Government Can Revise History

Ivy Yang is a student in an international high school in Beijing, where she studies myriad subjects, including world history. She is well-versed in topics such as the American Revolution and the Renaissance. Yet there…

Ivy Yang is a student in an international high school in Beijing, where she studies myriad subjects, including world history. She is well-versed in topics such as the American Revolution and the Renaissance.

Yet there is one major historical event she knows almost nothing about that was far more recent and much closer to home: the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing that ended with Chinese soldiers firing upon and killing an unknown number of civilians.

She says she knows that her mother was somehow involved with the demonstrations and “that a lot of students died,” but, she says, “not a single teacher told us what it really was.”

“My friends my age don’t know much about it — most people don’t know about this,” says Yang, who spoke by telephone from Beijing. “I don’t know why people hide this event and why the government remains so silent about all of these things. In the future this event may just vanish from history, and that is the way the government of China will just deal with it.”

June 4 marks the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre, a day when the Chinese Communist Party ordered the People’s Liberation Army to ambush thousands of pro-democracy student demonstrators in Beijing and elsewhere around the country. The protesters were indiscriminately beaten or shot, and hundreds, if not thousands, died.

The bloody event and its anniversary remains one of the most sensitive subjects inside China, with the government making painstaking efforts to eradicate it from public memory. Immediately after the massacre, the Chinese Communist Party made sweeping efforts narrate its own version of history, painting the event as a conspiracy by Western forces, drawing upon an oft-used narrative where foreigners were trying not only working to humiliate China but also prevent the country from becoming a respected global superpower. Today, Tiananmen is simply not allowed to be talked about.

‘Stability Maintenance’ a Legacy of Tiananmen

Scholars, human rights activists and survivors of Tiananmen who now live overseas say that a decades-long campaign to erase any memory of Tiananmen may be working. Beijing is ramping up sophisticated surveillance systems, including online censorship and facial recognition technology, as well as running an ongoing crackdown on academic and press freedom.

Meanwhile, the country’s growing influence abroad has tamped down international criticism of China’s human rights record, observers say. Journalist Louisa Lim, author of “The People’s Republic of Amnesia: Tiananmen Revisited,” said at a recent conference at Harvard University examining Tiananmen’s anniversary that Western companies such as Apple and Linkedin have censored Tiananmen-related content.

Many observers say that Beijing’s efforts to crack down on any potential dissent ahead of this year’s anniversary is the most severe yet.

Students advocating for labor rights at Peking University in Beijing have been arrested in recent months. Police have detained or threatened dozens of activists, according to Amnesty International. Since late April, all language versions of Wikipedia have been blocked on the mainland. Meanwhile, any mention of the anniversary online is immediately scrubbed by censors that are powered by artificial intelligence.

Yang Dali, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, says the apparent ramp-up of repression ahead of the anniversary reflects an ongoing, more systematic, effort by the Chinese government to maintain social stability by what he calls “stability maintenance.”

He says such efforts could be intensifying against the backdrop of an economic slowdown in China, potentially worsened by the trade war between China and the United States. Other factors, including increasing ideological control within the Communist Party, in the state-run media and on university campuses, as well as ethnic conflict and a flare-up of small protests across the country by people who feel disenfranchised for various reasons, also could be contributing.

“China’s quest for social stability or stability maintenance really became a much more systematic effort after Tiananmen,” Yang says. “We are living with that legacy, and it is a legacy that keeps on reinforcing itself with every crisis, forestalling instability and making itself a stronger system.”

Increasing Government Control of History

But as the Chinese surveillance state continues in real-time to ratchet down on virtually all forms of dissent — Tiananmen-related or otherwise — some researchers are saying a concerted campaign to change the official historical narrative surrounding the Tiananmen protests is more concerning and perhaps more long-lasting.

At the Harvard forum, journalist Lim described how China has worked to erase the collective memory of the events of June 4, 1989. She detailed how only 15 out of 100 students in Beijing could identify an iconic photo from June 4 of a Chinese man standing alone in front of tanks as they progressed down an avenue in central Beijing.

Lim conducted the survey several years ago. “Since then, the control over history and memory has only tightened,” Lim says.

“Access to those people who remembered what happened, memory carriers, is limited,” she adds. “We are seeing the process of forgetting the actual movement itself being accelerated and exported.”

Nationalism Encouraged to Push Back Against Western Ideals

Almost immediately after the massacre, Beijing instituted a so-called patriotic education campaign in schools, in mainstream media, even in workplaces. The events of June 4 were portrayed as promulgated by foreign forces seeking to humiliate China — essentially a Western conspiracy. The students who participated were on the wrong side of history, according to the education narrative. The soldiers who ran them down were the true patriots, the ones who protected the motherland from chaos.

“There was this active promotion of the government’s own official memory,” Tom Chen, an associate professor of Chinese at Lehigh University, says, detailing how the government ordered classes and tests for students and workers about the official historical narrative and told them to “openly espouse what you have been told, that you have incorporated the propaganda into yourself and now you are a believer.”

“They had to show their allegiance,” Chen says.

This government’s official narrative about June 4 was soon replaced with an all-encompassing nationalistic propaganda campaign, says Rowena Xiaoqing He, a current scholar at Princeton’s Institute for Advanced Study. The campaign aimed at convincing not only the general population, but specifically students, that China “has a different political culture and historical context” and therefore is not a place where Western ideals about democracy and human rights could ever be imposed, according to He, who took part in demonstrations in Guangdong Province on June 4, 1989.

“China promoted ideas about Chinese uniqueness,” He says. “There is this hijacking of history on the one hand, they manipulate history, but at the same time, they silence dissent, and together with this patriotic education, it amplifies nationalism, and you are seeing this large population willing to defend China.”

This strategy by Chinese authorities is dangerous, she adds. “It will actually have a profound impact on the world.”

Chinese Diaspora Fights to Maintain Memory of Tiananmen

What He is describing is a phenomenon she says is increasingly happening at U.S. universities, where classrooms are filled with Chinese students. While the scholar cautions about making generalizations, she says that when confronted with a different historical narrative about Tiananmen, many Chinese students studying in the U.S. “immediately think it is a conspiracy to change their minds, to brainwash them.”

“They cannot distinguish between the regime and the nation and see any criticism to the Beijing government as insults to the Chinese people and to the Chinese culture,” He says.

Out of a tradition of academic freedom, liberalism and political correctness, U.S. educators are reluctant to push back, perhaps even because they are afraid of being labeled as anti-immigrant or anti-Chinese, He says.

“This is where I see the danger,” she says. “They are exporting all of these things to campuses. I notice people are becoming more and more careful to challenge these Chinese students.”

It is unclear whether the memory of Tiananmen could ever be completely eradicated. Outside China, scholars such as He say they believe the Chinese diaspora is still fighting to keep the memory alive and that one day the Chinese government will fully acknowledge the brutal events that occurred on June 4, 1989.

“It is just a matter of time. Thirty years is not a long time,” she says. “It has been a brutal battle, but I believe in history and that history is on our side.”

