Three Northern Virginia Targets each slated for $3 million renovations

Three Target (NYSE:TGT) stores in Northern Virginia are slated to go under the knife soon for extensive renovations, to the tune of $3 million each.

The Chantilly (T-1827), Dulles (T-2272) and Dumfries (T-2017) stores are among the more than 1,000 Target locations nationwide undergoing extensive remodels.

The stores are expected to remain open throughout the construction. Target spokeswoman Liz Hancock said the bidding process for contractors is still underway, so no specific details about the local projects’ timing or scope will be available until construction begins.

Hancock declined comment on how the nationwide register outage at Target locations last weekend may have affected local stores. Bloomberg reported it may have cost the company $50 million.

Target in March confirmed that all new and upgrades stores will feature a handful of similar upgrades. Fulfillment options like order pickup counters and designated drive up lanes for online orders will be implemented. Additionally,…