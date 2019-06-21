This serial entrepreneur is looking to make a big splash with D.C. sports betting

As a former college football player, Shane August believes sports wagering is the closest you can get to the game without being in it. As a small business owner, August said he is looking to…

As a small business owner, August said he is looking to give people that experience by opening a brick-and-mortar sportsbook in the District.

The CEO of Virginia Beach, Virginia-based August Holding Corp. has founded a D.C.-based subsidiary company, Handle19 Inc., and plans to apply for a Class B sports wagering license under the District’s legislation signed into law by Muriel Bowser early this year.

The D.C. Office of Lottery and Charitable Games, which is responsible for reviewing the applications and issuing licenses, recently released guidelines prospective sportsbook operators must follow to be approved for a sports wagering license.

As a Class B operator, Handle19 cannot have a facility located within two blocks of Class A operators, which include Capital One Arena, Audi Field, Nationals Park and the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports…