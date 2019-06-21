202
Home » Latest News » This serial entrepreneur is…

This serial entrepreneur is looking to make a big splash with D.C. sports betting

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 21, 2019 6:21 am 06/21/2019 06:21am
Share

As a former college football player, Shane August believes sports wagering is the closest you can get to the game without being in it.

As a small business owner, August said he is looking to give people that experience by opening a brick-and-mortar sportsbook in the District.

The CEO of Virginia Beach, Virginia-based August Holding Corp. has founded a D.C.-based subsidiary company, Handle19 Inc., and plans to apply for a Class B sports wagering license under the District’s legislation signed into law by Muriel Bowser early this year.

The D.C. Office of Lottery and Charitable Games, which is responsible for reviewing the applications and issuing licenses, recently released guidelines prospective sportsbook operators must follow to be approved for a sports wagering license.

As a Class B operator, Handle19 cannot have a facility located within two blocks of Class A operators, which include Capital One Arena, Audi Field, Nationals Park and the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!