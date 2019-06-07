This scooter and bike startup is growing locally — and looking for a new regional manager

Scooter and electric bike startup Lime is hiring a new general manager to oversee Maryland, D.C. and Virginia as it continues to push into new local sub markets. The general manager for the Mid-Atlantic will…

The general manager for the Mid-Atlantic will oversee a team of more than 40 full-time employees and “be the face of Lime,” meeting with local officials, business owners and customers, according to a job posting on Linkedin and confirmed by Lime. The previous general manager, Sean Arroyo, was in the slot since September and was recently promoted within Lime to regional general manager for North America, Central.

The new manager will head up a rapidly growing operation (soon to be at 45 employees) as Lime expands into new markets, with intentions to grow into the City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, Norfolk and elsewhere while building up newer, existing operations in Montgomery County and Charlottesville, according to Laura Miller, government relations manager for the DMV.

