This historic former bank building could soon come alive again

Chatter from power lunches and happy hours could soon be heard emanating from a prominent street corner in downtown D.C. that has sat dormant for about 25 years.

Representatives for the team remaking the historic former Federal-American National Bank building at 619 14th St. NW say they have received substantial interest from prospective retailers and restauranteurs, including a few undisclosed Michelin-starred chefs, for most if not all of the 35,000-square-foot structure built in 1926. That’s a departure for partners Lincoln Property Co. and Pearlmark from earlier concepts that would have restored and repurposed the building’s banking hall as the main lobby connecting to an 11-story trophy office building being developed on an adjacent lot at 699 14th St. NW.

It’s not a done deal yet, and an office tenant could still come along to lease all of both structures, but John Marvin Jones II, who oversees Lincoln’s D.C. leasing group, said the building’s conversion to a mix of restaurant…