This Arlington cyber company recently denied it was for sale. Now, it’s being sold for $234M.

Arlington-based endpoint cybersecurity firm Endgame is being acquired by Netherlands-based search and data management firm Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) for $234 million in stock and debt repayment, according to an announcement by the two companies.…

Arlington-based endpoint cybersecurity firm Endgame is being acquired by Netherlands-based search and data management firm Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) for $234 million in stock and debt repayment, according to an announcement by the two companies.

The deal is expected to close during Elastic’s fiscal third quarter, which runs from the beginning of November to the end of January, according to past quarterly reports. It is subject to a shareholder vote of Elastic investors.

The announcement comes after I wrote an article about Endgame shopping itself around for a $300 million purchase price, which Endgame CEO Nate Fick repeatedly denied.

“These stories seem to come up every so often. First, it was FireEye buying Endgame a couple years ago, then McAfee last year,” Fick wrote in an email in April. “The same thing is true now that was true then — we’re not for sale and are focused on continuing to grow the company. We beat our sales plan in Q1 and expect to have an even bigger Q2.”

The…