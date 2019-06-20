202
They call it Fairfax Peak. Here’s everything pitched for the indoor skiing venue in Lorton.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 20, 2019 7:28 am 06/20/2019 07:28am
Fairfax County last month received an unsolicited proposal to build an indoor ski slope and snow sports recreation hub unlike any other in the United States.

They call it Fairfax Peak.

The proposed facility, offered by McLean-based Alpine-X LLC in conjunction with Netherlands-based SnowWorld International B.V., would be constructed under a public-private partnership on the 489-acre county-owned landfill in Lorton. The county will field competing proposals for the site through Sept. 12.

For now, though, let’s explore Fairfax Peak and the remarkable number of activities pitched for it by SnowWorld USA Inc., an entity created through a partnership of Alpine-X and SnowWorld International that hopes to grow to 20 North American facilities in the next decade or so.

Arlington-based MTFA Architecture is expected to serve as the architect of record, collaborating with Italian firm J+S Architecture and Engineering, which is involved in the design of SnowWorld International’s facility in Milan,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

