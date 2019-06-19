There are many incentives to build at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College. A deal is done for one building.

A pair of Montgomery County firms have inked a deal to build a 120,000-square-foot life sciences office building on the Germantown campus of Montgomery College, a site that benefits from its designation as both a…

A pair of Montgomery County firms have inked a deal to build a 120,000-square-foot life sciences office building on the Germantown campus of Montgomery College, a site that benefits from its designation as both a federally designated opportunity zone and a state RISE zone.

The agreement between the college’s Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology and 19710 Observation Drive LLC — a joint venture of Rockville-based South Duvall and Germantown’s Minkoff Development — lays out a plan to build a $40 million, 120,000-square-foot building with lab, office, manufacturing and distribution space on a 5.67-acre campus parcel.

The joint venture plans on pre-leasing about half the building to tenants in the biotech or pharmaceutical industry, or to a single anchor tenant, before getting underway.

“This new life sciences building will allow us to offer our students real-world access through partnerships and internships,” PIC MC Executive Director Martha Schoonmaker said in a release.…