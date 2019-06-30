The U.S. Cities With the Worst Drivers

In advance of July 4 — the deadliest day on U.S. roads — Allstate released its 15th annual report ranking the nation’s 200 largest cities to determine which have the best and worst drivers. The…

In advance of July 4 — the deadliest day on U.S. roads — Allstate released its 15th annual report ranking the nation’s 200 largest cities to determine which have the best and worst drivers.

The insurance company’s “America’s Best Drivers Report” examined cities based on their collision frequency, looking at the average number of years between collisions and the relative collision likelihood compared to the national average.

For the second year in a row, Brownsville, Texas had the safest drivers in America. While the average driver in the U.S. will experience a collision once every 10.57 years, the average driver in Brownsville sustains a collision every 14.95 years. In other cities, however, the odds were far less favorable.

Here are the 10 cities with the worst drivers, according to the Allstate report:

Oakland, California

Worst Drivers Ranking: 191/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 6.31

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 67.7%

Alexandria, Virginia

Worst Drivers Ranking: 192/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 6.22

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 69.9%

Providence, Rhode Island

Worst Drivers Ranking: 193/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 6.19

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 70.8%

Springfield, Massachusetts

Worst Drivers Ranking: 194/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 5.82

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 81.7%

Los Angeles, California

Worst Drivers Ranking: 195/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 5.81

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 82.0%

Glendale, California

Worst Drivers Ranking: 196/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 5.31

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 99.0%

Worcester, Massachusetts

Worst Drivers Ranking: 197/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 5.14

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 105.6%

Boston, Massachusetts

Worst Drivers Ranking: 198/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 4.89

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 116.5%

Washington, D.C.

Worst Drivers Ranking: 199/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 4.36

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 142.3%

Baltimore, Maryland

Worst Drivers Ranking: 200/200

Average Years Between Collisions: 4.19

Relative Collision Likelihood to National Average: 152.5%

