The region’s first new bank in a decade sets its opening date

Great Falls-based Trustar Bank will officially become the first new bank to open its doors in Greater Washington in more than a decade — with an opening scheduled for July 10, according to CEO and founder Shaza Andersen.

The official opening comes after the bank received its final Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation approval, the last regulatory hurdle before it starts accepting deposits and offering loans. That makes it the first bank to receive the FDIC green light and open its doors for business since Fairfax-based FVCBank in November 2007.

“I am just thrilled. I have to say that it’s so exciting. I am so looking forward to serving our community again,” said Andersen, who had previously founded, grew and sold WashingtonFirst Bank. “I am looking forward to working with my team again. It’s a great feeling.”

Trustar most recently received approval from Virginia, which also made it the first bank since 2008 to get state consent. Meanwhile, other banks in organization are also working…