The Ramifications of Our Health Care Choices

We often hear about the high cost of medical care in the United States. In fact, we spend the most on medical care in the entire world — and yet we continue to have sub-optimal outcomes in certain areas, like infant mortality. We lament the high cost of health care and the perceived lack of value. We keep waiting for a magical solution to impose itself on our woes, and yet despite years of discussion, legislation and reform, our challenges remain. There is clamoring to hold payers and providers accountable to keep costs down. But it’s time for us all to look directly in the mirror. Part of the dilemma resides in the choices we consumers make in regards to prevention.

Take, for example, the current status of measles in the U.S. The MMR vaccine was discovered in 1971, with the second dose introduced in 1989. By 2000, enough people had been successfully immunized in the country to induce herd immunity. This resulted in the surgeon general declaring measles eradicated in the U.S. However, the disease reappeared on our domestic stage in 2010 and started gaining steam in 2013. And it hasn’t slowed yet. As of the beginning of June, there were already nearly 1,000 confirmed cases and counting — the highest level in 25 years, most of them in children. Where did this come from? How could it happen here?

Or take the case of safe sleep in our homeland. The infant mortality rate in the U.S. is No. 38, according to the United Nations. Of these deaths, about 1,100 per year are due to accidental suffocation or strangulation due to unsafe sleep practices — entirely preventable and known risks that result in death anyway. In supposedly the most sophisticated and well-resourced country in the world, three babies a day are dying.

These are just two examples of health care mortality and morbidity that could be avoided. In the case of measles, the vaccine is 93% effective at preventing disease with just one dose, and 97% effective with two doses, not to mention the additive effects of herd immunity making the disease entirely possible to prevent in the domestic U.S. But the choices that some make to forgo life altering therapy by declining or delaying vaccination have opened the door to widespread cases likely brought back from international travel, exposing the non-vaccinated to disease. The reasons behind vaccine refusal or hesitancy are complex but often come down to just a handful of categories including safety and personal or religious beliefs, although very few faiths actually comment on use of health care, including immunizations. The safety and efficacy data has been challenged multiple times each with the same result. However, despite all the medical reassurances from data-driven information, a repeatedly debunked claim regarding autism association is still pervasive in the present culture. In fact, it appears the numbers of less than optimally vaccinated children continue to climb.

With regard to infant mortality related to suffocation, many of these tragedies are directly attributable to sleeping accommodations. Again, this is a multi-factorial problem that runs the spectrum from too little resources — like lack of a safe crib — to too many resources, with beautiful clothing and blankets and bedding. There are innumerable cultural influences at play in this arena, including celebrities posting photographs of their newborn baby with at least five risk points for suffocation notable in the picture. While it seems that the influence of the physician should go farther than a reality TV star, this is unfortunately not the case.

“Choice” is becoming a buzzword in health care decisions. We are and should be getting appropriate information to people so that they can make informed health care choices regarding providers and consumption of services. In the U.S., there is certainly no shortage of health care services available. However, with choice comes responsibility. As health care consumers, we need to understand the ramifications on society that our choices may influence. For example, measles can endanger lives in anyone who is very young, on chemotherapy or on any number of other therapies that suppress the immune system. Data to show both the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine is readily available.

In regard to sleep, much education is done with every new parent or caregiver to warn of the danger of a sleep tragedy, a danger that will haunt families forever. And yet, other opinions take precedence. When these points of view come from allied health services such as lactation support, or even one’s own revered grandmother, often young tired parents will be persuaded to co-sleep with their infants. The education for us as consumers of medical care needs to go beyond the charges of the providing institution, and encourage knowledge of data to inform choice regarding both everyday decisions of life as well as health care. This will also help understand the impact it can have on families physically, socially and emotionally. In a system that’s taxed in trying to provide access and keep costs down, preventable illness and injury in children need to be action items that are unanimously deployed.

The value proposition that was introduced in health care spoke to improving quality and decreasing cost, both laudable goals and the appropriate direction to move. However, providers cannot and should not be responsible for all of the math in that equation: We all own factors that impact the final answer.

