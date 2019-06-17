The Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals 2019-20

A photo tour of the 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospitals Which hospitals are best prepared to care for the sickest kids? The 2019-20 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings identify 84 hospitals with demonstrated expertise in…

A photo tour of the 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospitals

Which hospitals are best prepared to care for the sickest kids? The 2019-20 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings identify 84 hospitals with demonstrated expertise in one or more of 10 pediatric specialties. Ten hospitals earned a place on the Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll.

Click through the slides to view the Best Children’s Honor Roll hospitals.

10. Seattle Children’s Hospital

Location: Seattle

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: Not Ranked

Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Nephrology (#8), Diabetes & Endocrinology (#10), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#10)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

9. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Location: Baltimore

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 8

Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Cancer (#5), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#8), Urology (#8)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

8. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Location: Pittsburgh

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: Not Ranked

Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#3), Diabetes & Endocrinology (#6), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#6)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

7. Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Location: Columbus, Ohio

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 7

Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Cancer (#4), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#7), Orthopedics (#9), Urology (#9)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

6. Children’s National Medical Center

Location: Washington, D.C.

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 5

Number of 2018-19 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Neonatology (#1), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#5), Nephrology (#6)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

5. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 6

Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#4), Diabetes & Endocrinology (#4), Orthopedics (#5)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

3. (tie) Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 4

Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#1), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#1), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#2), Nephrology (#2)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

3. (tie) Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Location: Cincinnati

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 2

Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#3), Nephrology (#3), Neonatology (#4), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#4), Orthopedics (#4), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#4), Urology (#4)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 3

Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Diabetes & Endocrinology (#1), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#1), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#2) Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#2), Urology (#2)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

1. Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston

2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 1

Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Cancer (#1), Nephrology (#1), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#1), Orthopedics (#1), Urology (#1)

See all of this hospital’s rankings.

More from U.S. News

10 Concerns Parents Have About Their Kids’ Health

How to Promote Safe Sleep for Your Infant

What to Say and Do If Your Daughter Thinks She’s Fat

The Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals 2019-20 originally appeared on usnews.com