The Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals 2019-20

A photo tour of the 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospitals Which hospitals are best prepared to care for the sickest kids? The 2019-20 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings identify 84 hospitals with demonstrated expertise in…
A photo tour of the 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospitals
Which hospitals are best prepared to care for the sickest kids? The 2019-20 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings identify 84 hospitals with demonstrated expertise in one or more of 10 pediatric specialties. Ten hospitals earned a place on the Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll.
Click through the slides to view the Best Children’s Honor Roll hospitals.
10. Seattle Children’s Hospital
Location: Seattle
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: Not Ranked
Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Nephrology (#8), Diabetes & Endocrinology (#10), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#10)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
9. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
Location: Baltimore
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 8
Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Cancer (#5), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#8), Urology (#8)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
8. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Location: Pittsburgh
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: Not Ranked
Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#3), Diabetes & Endocrinology (#6), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#6)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
7. Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Location: Columbus, Ohio
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 7
Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Cancer (#4), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#7), Orthopedics (#9), Urology (#9)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
6. Children’s National Medical Center
Location: Washington, D.C.
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 5
Number of 2018-19 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Neonatology (#1), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#5), Nephrology (#6)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
5. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Location: Los Angeles
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 6
Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#4), Diabetes & Endocrinology (#4), Orthopedics (#5)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
3. (tie) Texas Children’s Hospital
Location: Houston
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 4
Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#1), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#1), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#2), Nephrology (#2)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
3. (tie) Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
Location: Cincinnati
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 2
Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#3), Nephrology (#3), Neonatology (#4), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#4), Orthopedics (#4), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#4), Urology (#4)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 3
Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Diabetes & Endocrinology (#1), Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#1), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#2) Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#2), Urology (#2)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
1. Boston Children’s Hospital
Location: Boston
2018-19 Honor Roll rank: 1
Number of 2019-20 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Cancer (#1), Nephrology (#1), Neurology & Neurosurgery (#1), Orthopedics (#1), Urology (#1)
See all of this hospital’s rankings.
More from U.S. News
10 Concerns Parents Have About Their Kids’ Health
How to Promote Safe Sleep for Your Infant
What to Say and Do If Your Daughter Thinks She’s Fat
The Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals 2019-20 originally appeared on usnews.com