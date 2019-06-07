The Hirshhorn’s sculpture garden is moving closer to a full overhaul

The Hirshhorn Museum’s Sculpture Garden is now one step closer to a full overhaul, as planners just signed off on the outlines of a proposed redesign. The National Capital Planning Commission gave the green light…

The Hirshhorn Museum’s Sculpture Garden is now one step closer to a full overhaul, as planners just signed off on the outlines of a proposed redesign.

The National Capital Planning Commission gave the green light Thursday to a concept plan for the new Sculpture Garden, joining the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, which lent the project its approval last month.

The Smithsonian Institute first pitched the redesign back in March, as part of a comprehensive effort to refresh the museum system’s entire South Mall campus. It’ll be the garden’s first major renovation since 1981, and Smithsonian officials hope to transform it into a second “front door” to the Hirshhorn from the National Mall.

“The plans we have developed with artist and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto are the result of a thoughtful process over the last two years, involving input from dozens of important stakeholders,” Hirshhorn Director Melissa Chiu wrote in a statement. “Sugimoto has studied the Sculpture Garden’s…