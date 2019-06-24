The Cost of Private vs. Public Colleges

When students weigh their financial aid options at private versus public colleges, the cost of private colleges may seem to outweigh the benefits. However, students may not know that private colleges offered historically high average…

When students weigh their financial aid options at private versus public colleges, the cost of private colleges may seem to outweigh the benefits. However, students may not know that private colleges offered historically high average tuition discounts to students in the 2017-2018 school year, continuing an upward trend and hitting a 10-year high, according to a recent survey. The average tuition discount for freshmen reached more than 50% for the first time in this year’s survey, and the trend is estimated to continue into the 2018-2019 school year.

The cost of tuition and fees is typically higher at private colleges, and these institutions can have reputations of only educating the wealthiest students. But college administrators hope tuition discounts and institutional dollars can help tip the scales, attracting more students to look past sticker prices to take advantage of price cuts.

It’s a common misconception that private institutions aren’t accessible to certain groups, like low-income and first-generation students, says Richard Ekman, president of the Council of Independent Colleges.

“Don’t assume the public university is more affordable than the private. In many, many cases, the private is much more affordable,” Ekman says. “If you’re an inner-city black kid with a B-minus average in high school, what are your options for college? Well, you probably think it’s the branch of the state system down the street closest to your home. But, in fact, the statistics would show that the best option is a medium selective private college that may or may not be close to your home.”

The latest National Association of College and University Business Officers survey shows that from the 2007-2008 school year to 2017-2018, the share of first-time, full-time freshmen who received an institutional grant or scholarship grew from 81.7% to 89.3%.

But public universities can offer their own draws, including lower tuition rates, particularly for residents of the state. According to 2011-2012 data from the National Center for Education Statistics, a lower percentage of undergraduate students at public four-year institutions take out any kind of student loans. About 65% of those students took out loans, while about 74% of undergraduates at private nonprofit colleges took out some kind of student loan.

What Is a Private College?

Private colleges are privately funded, with much of their funding coming from donors and tuition dollars. These institutions can range from liberal arts to fine arts colleges, as well as religious colleges and schools dedicated to a specific field such as medicine or business.

These institutions are often, but not always, smaller than public institutions, which can translate to smaller class sizes. Private schools operate independently, meaning they set their own policies and offerings.

What Is a Public College?

Public universities and colleges rely on federal, state and local funding. Historically, states have carried the bulk of funding responsibilities, but in recent years, state funding has declined and federal spending on public colleges and universities has surpassed state funding.

These institutions are supported by taxpayers and often offer discounted tuition rates for residents of the state. Public schools can be much larger and have multiple campuses throughout the state.

Differences Between Public and Private Colleges

Tuition is increasing across the board at both private and public colleges. U.S. News data shows that over 20 years, tuition at national universities increased by 168% at private colleges, 200% at public colleges for out-of-state students and 243% at public colleges for in-state students.

But the cost of tuition and fees at private colleges is typically much higher than the cost at public institutions, according to U.S. News data. The average cost of tuition and fees in 2018-2019 for a private college was $35,676 — significantly higher than the average tuition and fees at public universities and colleges: $9,716 for in-state students and $21,629 for out-of-state students.

Significant discounts may not always mean cheaper out-of-pocket costs for families. Students may see larger scholarships from private colleges in their financial aid packages, says Lori Vedder, director of financial aid at the University of Michigan–Flint, but evaluating financial aid offers from private and public colleges isn’t always an apples-to-apples comparison. Vedder recommends students pay close attention to a college’s cost of attendance and what is and isn’t included.

“If you’re looking at your son or daughter’s award letter and you see that a public institution is awarding $10,000 for an academic year and perhaps a private (college) is awarding $15,000 for the academic year, you have to look at the cost of attendance and say, ‘How much of that cost of attendance is this meeting, and what, if any, will our family’s out-of-pocket expenses be?'” Vedder says.

Students may notice more institutional grants or university grants funded by local, federal or state dollars on financial aid award letters from public institutions. Financial aid from private colleges is more likely to include specific scholarships funded by donors than grant money coming from the local or state levels.

Before counting any college out, Bernie Pekala, director of student financial strategies at Boston College, says students should apply or take advantage of net price calculators, which are federally mandated calculators hosted on college websites to help students estimate how much financial aid they may receive at a given institution. He also recommends students research the kinds of aid they are getting, including whether the aid is in the form of student loans, funding as part of the federal work-study program or grants and scholarships that do not have to be repaid.

While the average discount rate for first-time, full-time freshman is estimated to be 52.2% in 2018-2019, the actual discount a student sees in their financial aid package can vary widely, Pekala says.

“Some students will get a zero discount rate, some will get 85% or 95%. So it depends on the student and their circumstances,” Pekala says. “Looking at those numbers tells you there is an opportunity. You shouldn’t automatically exclude private schools, but also your personal circumstances can vary positively or not so positively. I strongly recommend they also include some public schools in their application and some private schools to balance them out.”

