The Cities With the Most Single Dads

Father’s Day is right around the corner and some dads deserve an extra hug.

While the majority of children in single-parent households are raised by their mother, in 2017 there were 2.7 million households in which children were raised by a male parent with no wife present, pulling double duty as sole parent and head of the household.

These families face some of the same challenges as single-mother households. Single fathers tend to be younger, less educated and more likely to be living under the poverty line, per a Pew Research Center analysis of 2011 data.

That’s not all. A 2018 study published in The Lancet found that single fathers in Canada had a much greater risk of premature death than single mothers or coparenting heads of household thanks to higher rates of obesity, respiratory issues and cancer.

Four of the top 10 metropolitan areas with the highest portion of single-father households were in California — a trend that may be in part due to its history as the first state to pass a no-fault divorce law in 1969, allowing married couples to legally separate without the burden of proving misconduct like cruelty or abandonment.

Note that these numbers may capture some households headed by men with a nonmarital partner present. Single fathers are much more likely than single mothers (41% versus 16%) to be cohabiting with a partner, according to Pew Research Center.

METRO AREA HOUSEHOLDS WITH KIDS, HEADED BY UNMARRIED MEN AS A PERCENT OF ALL HOUSEHOLDS Visalia-Porterville, California 6,709 6.3% Fresno, California 13,537 6.1% Bakersfield, California 10,662 5.4% Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana 5,592 5.2% Stockton-Lodi, California 8,318 5.0% Fort Wayne, Indiana 5,443 5.0% Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington 7,043 4.9% Green Bay, Wisconsin 4,181 4.9% Toledo, Ohio 7,418 4.9% Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, Mississippi 4,737 4.8%

Source: U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey 2017 figures. Data only include metropolitan areas with populations of 300,000 or more

