The Cardinal Sins of Law School Applications

The law school application process is arduous, and mistakes happen all too often. That’s why it’s important to know, recognize and avoid them. There are many important blunders to avoid on your application — some so small that they can be easy to miss, but they can get your application immediately thrown out. Some of these errors will make you roll your eyes and think, “Who does that?” But many people do, so take note and make sure to avoid these mistakes:

— Making an error in the school’s name.

— Being too cute.

— Not being yourself.

— Making excuses.

— Not answering the question.

Making an error in the school’s name. This is a big one, and it can come in two varieties. The first is your run-of-the-mill typo: Either you went too fast and made a typo that Microsoft Word didn’t catch, or you simply made a mistake by not double-checking the school’s name. The second type of error is somehow even worse: copying a personal statement sent to one school, pasting it in a new application and changing the school name — but missing one instance where the first school’s name appears. How well do you think an application to the University of Florida will be received if your personal statement says you’ve always wanted to go to Florida State University? Spoiler alert: not well.

Being too cute. Your personal statement is a place for creativity. You don’t want to rehash your resume or simply state what your career goals are, so it’s fine to give it a narrative feel. However, you’re also not writing for an improv theater group. Your goal is not to make the reader laugh or wow him or her with your wit. This extends to all parts of the application. Showing a bit of humor is fine, but being a comedian isn’t.

Not being yourself. The people reading your application have been doing it for years, and they are excellent judges of character. Of course, you don’t have to be an expert to understand why red flags are immediately raised when your resume is filled with involvement in business-law related activities but your personal statement talks about your lifelong dream to go into civil liberty law. An admissions officer juxtaposing the two will assume you’re telling the school what it wants to hear — that you’re a social justice warrior ready to fight for those without a voice — which would cast a shadow over your application. If you had a sudden change of heart about your future, make sure to explain what caused it, either in your statement or an addendum.

Making excuses. Life isn’t fair, and sometimes bad things happen to you that aren’t your fault, but blaming others makes it seem like you can’t accept responsibility or learn from your mistakes. For example, your low grade in a class isn’t the result of your professor being a notoriously tough grader; it’s because even with that knowledge, you didn’t study hard enough to warrant a better grade. There’s always room for self-improvement, and that’s what you want to show. Obviously, if you came down with a serious illness the day before your final and couldn’t schedule a makeup exam, it’s fine to mention (and back up with documentation if possible), but if it becomes a pattern, the reader will become very skeptical.

Not answering the question. While most schools don’t really provide a prompt for your personal statement, remember what you’re trying to convey: why you want to go to law school, why to that specific school and why you would make a good fit. A personal statement that rambles on about tangential topics and events in your life is an application killer because there isn’t much for the reader to judge you on. Keep that in mind when answering optional essays, too: Writing a great answer on a totally different topic puts your ability to follow directions into question.

Most importantly, proofread. Of course you want to submit a mistake-free application no matter where you’re applying, but law schools in particular are sensitive to careless mistakes. Remember: Lawyers live and die by the fine details.

