The Best Sunscreen: How to Choose One That’s Safe and Effective

First things first: Before your reach for a healthy dollop of sunscreen, you should know that whatever you might use, it won’t make you invincible to the sun’s rays. That is, sun protection shouldn’t start with sunscreen, experts say.

There are many ways to moderate your exposure to potentially harmful ultraviolet rays, and you should take advantage of various approaches to do just that. “You should try to do everything else first,” explains Dr. Robert Dellavalle, a professor of dermatology and public health at the University of Colorado. “And what is everything else? Well, it’s seeking shade, avoiding the midday sun, doing your activities early in the morning or late in the afternoon.” Aim to wear sun-protective clothing, too, like a light, long-sleeved shirt that covers but keeps you cool, as well as sunglasses.

Also of note, there are mineral-based sunscreens — like those made with zinc oxide or titanium oxide — and chemical sunscreens. “Chemicals can affect the environment, they can affect your skin — they can cause rashes,” Dellavalle says. “So only when you’re planning on being outdoors and cannot wear clothing or use one of these other options to protect your skin, then you should be using sunscreen.” So if you’re going swimming or otherwise baring skin outside, you’ll want to be choosy about the sunscreen you use — and know how they differ.

Particularly for those who have sensitive skin, a mineral-based or so-called physical sunscreen is a good choice. But with chemical sunscreens the formulation is more elegant and tends to be easier to rub in, says Dr. Arisa Ortiz, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of California San Diego and director of laser and cosmetic dermatology at UC San Diego Health. “So if you’re sensitive or have many allergies, then I would opt for the physical sunscreen,” she says. “Otherwise if you don’t like that white residue, the chemical sunscreen would be better.”

Whichever you choose, to protect your body’s largest organ and help prevent skin cancer and other damage to your dermis, it’s key to pick a sunscreen that has you safely and effectively covered. “The most important thing to look for is a sunscreen that says broad spectrum protection,” Ortiz says. “What that means is it’s going to protect against all UVA and UVB rays.”

Also, pay close attention to the SPF, or sun protection factor; experts generally recommend picking a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Ortiz adds that if you’re going to be swimming or otherwise active and sweating, reach for a sunscreen that’s labeled as water-resistant. There’s no such thing as “waterproof” — the Food and Drug Administration banned that term and “sweatproof” as misleading in 2011; and you’ll still lose some sunscreen over time. “If you’re going to be active or sweating or swimming, then some of that sunscreen is going to wash off,” Ortiz notes. But she adds that because it’s formulated differently, water-resistant sunscreen will stay on the skin better.

Whatever you’re wearing, reapply every two hours if you’re going to be outdoors to optimize sun protection.

In the latest iteration of U.S. News’ annual collaboration with Pharmacy Times, hundreds of pharmacists reported which sunscreen brands they recommend most often. Neutrogena currently ranks as the top brand, with Coppertone coming in second.

Product Percent of Surveyed Pharmacists Who Recommend This Product Neutrogena 31% Coppertone 24% Banana Boat 12% Bullfrog 7% Aveeno 6% Blue Lizard 5% La Roche-Posay 4% CeraVe 3% Hawaiian Tropic 2% Australian Gold 2% Vanicream 1%

“Neutrogena is a brand that patients and families are very familiar with,” says Dr. Lauren Taglia, a dermatologist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in suburban Chicago. “I know [the company works] with skin care experts to research and develop new products.”

While Neutrogena came out on top in the Pharmacy Times survey, that doesn’t necessarily mean it provides superior protection compared to other sunscreens on the market. The majority of sunscreens contain the same ingredients approved by the Food and Drug Administration, notes Dr. William Wooden, director of operative services for IU Health in Indianapolis. Many sunscreen products can provide good protection, says Wooden, who does a lot of surgeries on patients with melanoma.

As for the chemicals in sunscreens — and any potential impact they may have not only on the environment but human health — stay tuned. Right now, clinicians aren’t widely dissuading consumers from buying major brands on the market. But according to the Environmental Working Group’s 2019 guide to sunscreens, lots of sunscreens don’t provide adequate protection; and some chemicals used widely in sunscreens, like oxybenzone, need further study to determine to what extent they may be seeping into skin and what effects, if any, that might have.

There’s concern, for example, that this could possibly be an endocrine-disrupting chemical, and reason to follow-up previous research. As the FDA notes in proposing new rules to regulate sunscreen: “The available literature includes studies indicating that oxybenzone is absorbed through the skin to a greater extent than previously understood and can lead to significant systemic exposure, as well as data showing the presence of oxybenzone in human breast milk, amniotic fluid, urine and blood plasma.”

For its latest annual guide to sunscreen this year, EWG assessed more than 1,300 products with SPF, including 750 beach and sport sunscreens. It “found that about two-thirds still offer inferior sun protection or contain concerning ingredients, such as oxybenzone, a potentially hormone-disrupting chemical that is readily absorbed by the body,” the research and advocacy nonprofit asserts.

Further, more study is needed to better understand dangers associated with sunscreen spray inhalation. EWG has expressed concerned that sunscreen sprays pose an inhalation risk and may not provide an adequate coating on the skin to ensure proper protection, as the number of sunscreen sprays on the U.S. market has been increasing. EWG notes that the FDA proposes all spray and powdered sunscreens be tested to ensure they can’t be inhaled deep into the lungs, where it’s possible they may do irrevocable damage. “In pilot testing, the agency found that three of 14 sprays would not meet its proposed standard but did not say which products consumers should avoid,” the nonprofit points out. “EWG recommends that consumers avoid all spray and powder sunscreen products.”

Other experts urge some caution but generally support the use of sunscreen sprays, which are especially popular among parents. “The safety of inhalation of sunscreen hasn’t really fully been understood, so make sure to do it outside and don’t spray the face,” Ortiz says.

Many see it as a convenient option for adults and children. “I do like sprays for the summertime, because their application is very good, and you don’t miss any spots when you’re spraying your arm,” Dellavalle says. “It’s much easier with kids. Kids don’t really get into you putting a cream all over their body. They’re very annoyed with it,” he laughs. “They’re much more tolerant of a cooling spray in the summertime heat, than they are a cream.”

For infants who are less than 6 months, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends typically turning to alternative means of sun protection like sun protective clothing and keeping children in the shade, rather than using sunscreen of any kind.

Among the sunscreens EWG rated as best for kids were 27 products, including Adorable Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+; All Good Kid’s Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30; and Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50.

Among other lists the EWG compiled to help consumers pick sunscreens that are safer, its best-rated beach and sports sunscreens provided 264 choices. That included three from Neutrogena: Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, as well as Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 and SPF 50. Other brands had even more products that made EWG’s best-rated beach and sports sunscreens list, like Aveeno, BurnOut and MDSolarSciences — which each had five products on EWG’s list; Blue Lizard, California Baby, CeraVe, Coppertone and Earth Mama, which each had six best-rated beach and sports sunscreens; Goddess Garden, which had seven on the list; Kabana Organic Skincare (eight), All Good (nine); Badger (13); and Bare Republic (20).

Ultimately, whichever sunscreen you choose, it’s important that you apply it correctly for maximum protection. For starters, you need plenty of the stuff: “The amount of sunscreen also matters,” Ortiz says. “Most people don’t put on enough.” For adults, she says, “to cover your whole body you need about an ounce of sunscreen, which is enough to fill like a shot glass.”

Don’t rush to jump in the pool, either. “To appropriately absorb the sunscreen, you should apply it 15 minutes before you go swimming or go outdoors, and you want to apply it to dry skin,” Ortiz says.

Make sure you remember the areas many people forget to cover, too — like the tops of your feet, your neck, the tops of your ears. “If your hair is thinning or balding, then definitely the top of your head,” Ortiz reminds. “Those areas tend to be neglected.” And break out the SPF 30 (or higher) lip balm as well. “Skin cancer can certainly form on the lips,” Ortiz says. “So it’s important to use an SPF on your lips as well.”

Ruben Castenada contributed to this article.

