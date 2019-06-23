The Best Places to Retire in North Carolina

The majestic Blue Ridge Mountains and Atlantic Ocean beaches draw many retirees to North Carolina. You could spend your retirement years taking classes at a major research university, immersing yourself in the performing arts or…

The majestic Blue Ridge Mountains and Atlantic Ocean beaches draw many retirees to North Carolina. You could spend your retirement years taking classes at a major research university, immersing yourself in the performing arts or rooting for your favorite professional sports team. The affordable cost of living and low housing prices means relocating to North Carolina could help improve your retirement finances. Many of North Carolina’s most beautiful attractions, including Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, cost nothing at all. Consider these retirement communities in North Carolina:

Raleigh & Durham

The research triangle is named for the three research universities in the Raleigh and Durham area: Duke University, North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill. The universities have created an educated workforce and frequently partner with industry to foster innovations. “The result is a concentration of highly educated and productive individuals for whom a world-class cultural mecca has come into being,” says Nortin Hadler, an emeritus professor of medicine and microbiology/immunology at the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill and author of “Rethinking Aging.” “The retirement communities take advantage of educational opportunities in retirement and have access to a respected center for the performing arts.” North Carolina residents age 65 and older are eligible to audit courses tuition-free at NC State University. Duke University even has a continuing care retirement community near campus. The universities also provide health care services to the community. Duke University Hospital in Durham is among the top hospitals in the country, according to the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. The median home price is $212,400.

Charlotte

North Carolina’s largest city is among the fastest-growing parts of the United States, and added 13,151 people between 2017 and 2018. “Growth is occurring because of the availability of jobs and the quality of life that you find here,” says Bill McCoy, retired director of the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute. Charlotte is a center for the banking industry and is home to Bank of America’s corporate headquarters. “Retirees come here often to be with family,” McCoy says. “Their kids move here, grandkids come along and then the parents come. The parents move to where their kids are.” Retirees interested in volunteer work should find plenty of opportunities to contribute at the city’s many museums and performing arts venues. The cost of living is affordable, and the median home price is just $167,700. The median rent among people age 60 and older is $817 per month. Professional sports fans will find a lot to love about Charlotte, including the Hornets, Panthers and Checkers.

Greensboro

Greensboro is a considerably more affordable part of North Carolina than Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham. The median home price is only $140,200. Retirees with a mortgage pay a median of $1,091 in monthly housing costs, which drops to $376 among those who have paid off their mortgage. The median rent for people age 60 and older is $696 per month. “Retirees are drawn to Greensboro because of its centralized location and because it’s a midsized city with a small-town feel. It has many of the great amenities and diversity of a larger city but without the congestion and costs,” says Matt Johnson, a certified financial planner at Defining Legacy Financial Advisors in Greensboro. “The cost of living in North Carolina in general is lower than the national average, and even compared to the other major metro areas in the state, Greensboro is an affordable place.”

Winston-Salem

The Yadkin Valley’s rich soil and mild climate make this an ideal place to grow grapes for wine. Retirees can stroll through the scenic vineyards or swirl and sip the latest vintage with friends. “Our weather is wonderful because we do have seasonal change with beautiful foliage in the fall, a moderate winter with just enough snow that we get excited and enjoy our snow days, early spring and a very long Indian summer,” says Kim Myers, owner of Laurel Gray Vineyards and Yadkin Valley Wine Company in Hamptonville. “The lifestyle in the Yadkin Valley is still rural and slow-paced but studded with small towns and beautiful vineyards.” Once a center for the tobacco industry, the Winston-Salem economy is now more diversified and includes the headquarters for BB&T Corporation, Hanes Brands and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Yet it’s still affordable to live in this wine-producing region. The median home price is only $147,100, or you could rent for a median of $676 per month.

Beyond the major metro areas, North Carolina has several smaller cities that are popular among retirees. Those interested in retiring near the ocean might recognize Wilmington as the backdrop for many popular movies and TV shows, including Iron Man 3 and Dawson’s Creek. “The affluence of the retirement communities and of the movie industry brings with it a thriving cultural life from its beautifully preserved Victorian playhouse to many top-flight restaurants,” Hadler says. Those who prefer a retirement lifestyle in the mountains may want to consider Asheville. “Asheville is a thriving small city with a dynamic cultural life,” Hadler says. “For retirees seeking life in breathtakingly beautiful mountains, Asheville is no longer a secret.”

