The 25 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019

Which places have the lowest property crime and murder rates? When it comes to moving to a new city, or even a new neighborhood, the prevalence of crime in the area often comes into question.…

Which places have the lowest property crime and murder rates?

When it comes to moving to a new city, or even a new neighborhood, the prevalence of crime in the area often comes into question. You want to feel safe in your own home, after all. As part of the Quality of Life category used to calculate the Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019, U.S. News looked at crime rates — specifically property crime and murder rates, which are most uniformly reported across the U.S. — compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Property and violent crime rates are per 100,000 people for the year 2017, the most recent full data set available at the time the Best Places to Live in 2019 rankings were calculated.

25. Seattle

Best Places 2019 Rank: 9

Metro Area Population: 3,735,216

Median Home Price: $442,333

Median Annual Salary: $63,120

Violent Crime Rate: 353.7

Property Crime Rate: 1,963.6

At 353.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people, Seattle’s violent crime rate is higher than most metro areas on this list. On a national scale, however, the number is below average. The national average for violent crimes is 382.9 instances per 100,000 people, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Learn more about Seattle.

24. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2019 Rank: 93

Metro Area Population: 832,790

Median Home Price: $174,858

Median Annual Salary: $46,920

Violent Crime Rate: 237.5

Property Crime Rate: 1,655.6

Allentown residents experience both property and violent crime rates well below the national average. The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program notes that the national average rate of property crime is 2,362.2 instances per 100,000 people.

Learn more about Allentown.

23. Austin, Texas

Best Places 2019 Rank: 1

Metro Area Population: 2,000,590

Median Home Price: $292,500

Median Annual Salary: $292,500

Violent Crime Rate: 306.3

Property Crime Rate: 2,343.4

Austin is a rapidly growing metro area — its population grew by more than 10% between 2013 and 2017 due to net migration alone — but crime rates remain relatively low. Austin’s property crime rate is right around the national average at 2,343.4 per 100,000 people.

Learn more about Austin.

22. Reading, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2019 Rank: 84

Metro Area Population: 415,500

Median Home Price: $151,900

Median Annual Salary: $46,100

Violent Crime Rate: 259.2

Property Crime Rate: 1,437.7

One of the smaller metro areas on the list with a population of less than 420,000 people, Reading saw just 259.2 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2017.

Learn more about Reading.

21. San Jose, California

Best Places 2019 Rank: 14

Metro Area Population: 1,969,897

Median Home Price: $1,080,017

Median Annual Salary: $77,180

Violent Crime Rate: 308.8

Property Crime Rate: 2,275.1

At the center of Silicon Valley where technology reigns, the property crime rate for San Jose hovers right around the national average at 2,275.1 per 100,000 people.

Learn more about San Jose.

20. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Best Places 2019 Rank: 4

Metro Area Population: 514,166

Median Home Price: $177,942

Median Annual Salary: $45,830

Violent Crime Rate: 375.9

Property Crime Rate: 2,361.7

Fayetteville’s property crime rate is on par with the national average, but the northwest Arkansas metro area also saw only 10 murders in 2017, as reported to the FBI.

Learn more about Fayetteville.

19. Portland, Oregon

Best Places 2019 Rank: 8

Metro Area Population: 2,382,037

Median Home Price: $375,425

Median Annual Salary: $55,330

Violent Crime Rate: 283.2

Property Crime Rate: 1,877.9

Oregon’s largest metro area has property and violent crime rates well below the average. Sixty-four murders took place in the Portland area in 2017, per FBI data.

Learn more about Portland.

18. Port St. Lucie

Best Places 2019 Rank: 78

Metro Area Population: 454,482

Median Home Price: $211,083

Median Annual Salary: $42,500

Violent Crime Rate: 233.6

Property Crime Rate: 1,681.7

Located along the Atlantic coast but with fewer beaches to attract tourists than other Florida metro areas, Port St. Lucie has a property crime rate of just 1,681.7 per 100,000 people.

Learn more about Port St. Lucie.

17. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Best Places 2019 Rank: 13

Metro Area Population: 1,039,182

Median Home Price: $181,533

Median Annual Salary: $44,770

Violent Crime Rate: 324

Property Crime Rate: 1,510.3

On the west side of Michigan, Grand Rapids has over 1 million residents, but the metro area also maintains below-average crime rates. The Grand Rapids area saw 324 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2017.

Learn more about Grand Rapids.

16. Brownsville, Texas

Best Places 2019 Rank: 116

Metro Area Population: 420,201

Median Home Price: $89,500

Median Annual Salary: $35,240

Violent Crime Rate: 312.1

Property Crime Rate: 2,624.3

Brownsville’s property crime is slightly above the national average of 2,362.2 crimes per 100,000 people, but the metro area also only had eight murders in 2017, according to FBI data.

Learn more about Brownsville.

15. New York City

Best Places 2019 Rank: 90

Metro Area Population: 21,139,370

Median Home Price: $386,862

Median Annual Salary: $63,079

Violent Crime Rate: 329

Property Crime Rate: 1,337

It may have a reputation as a tough place to live, but New York City’s dense population shows that crime rates are in fact well below national averages. The New York City metro area saw 599 murders in 2017, but that’s a murder rate of just 2.82 per 100,000 people, which is the 24th lowest murder rate out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

Learn more about New York City.

14. El Paso, Texas

Best Places 2019 Rank: 110

Metro Area Population: 838,527

Median Home Price: $151,300

Median Annual Salary: $38,610

Violent Crime Rate: 356.3

Property Crime Rate: 1,686.6

Located near the border with Mexico, El Paso experiences property crime rates well below the national average at just 1,686.6 per 100,000 residents.

Learn more about El Paso.

13. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2019 Rank: 48

Metro Area Population: 536,494

Median Home Price: $196,025

Median Annual Salary: $43,760

Violent Crime Rate: 207.8

Property Crime Rate: 1,327.8

A mix of city, suburbs and rural land, Lancaster experiences very low violent crime rates — at just 207.8 per 100,000 people.

Learn more about Lancaster.

12. San Diego

Best Places 2019 Rank: 36

Metro Area Population: 3,283,665

Median Home Price: $555,325

Median Annual Salary: $56,410

Violent Crime Rate: 337.1

Property Crime Rate: 1,695.5

This Southern California metro area, a popular destination for tourists and new residents alike, maintains low crime rates. The murder rate in San Diego in 2017 was just over 2.4 per 100,000 people, according to FBI data.

Learn more about San Diego.

11. Madison, Wisconsin

Best Places 2019 Rank: 12

Metro Area Population: 640,072

Median Home Price: $247,967

Median Annual Salary: $52,190

Violent Crime Rate: 228.6

Property Crime Rate: 1,826

Madison experiences violent crime at a rate of just 228.6 per 100,000 people. Property crime also remains well below the national average at 1,826 per 100,000 people.

Learn more about Madison.

10. Albany, New York

Best Places 2019 Rank: 28

Metro Area Population: 881,862

Median Home Price: $201,533

Median Annual Salary: $52,770

Violent Crime Rate: 291.2

Property Crime Rate: 1,954.7

In upstate New York, Albany residents experience just 1,954.7 property crimes per 100,000 people. Additionally, the area saw 18 murders in 2017, making Albany’s murder rate the ninth-lowest out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

Learn more about Albany.

9. Boston

Best Places 2019 Rank: 27

Metro Area Population: 4,771,936

Median Home Price: $423,450

Median Annual Salary: $65,420

Violent Crime Rate: 305.3

Property Crime Rate: 1,291

Another dense, highly populated metro area, Boston has a property crime rate of just 1,291. Boston sees just over half the property crimes per 100,000 people than the national average of 2,362.2.

Learn more about Boston.

8. Santa Rosa, California

Best Places 2019 Rank: 74

Metro Area Population: 500,943

Median Home Price: $629,917

Median Annual Salary: $53,890

Violent Crime Rate: 400.5

Property Crime Rate: 1,500.4

Santa Rosa’s violent crime rate is the highest on the list at 400.5 per 100,000 people, but the metro area saw only 12 murders in 2017.

Learn more about Santa Rosa.

7. Santa Barbara, California

Best Places 2019 Rank: 73

Metro Area Population: 442,996

Median Home Price: $463,750

Median Annual Salary: $54,320

Violent Crime Rate: 340.9

Property Crime Rate: 1,945.2

With only eight murders in 2017, according to FBI information, Santa Barbara has a murder rate of just 1.78 per 100,000 people.

Learn more about Santa Barbara.

6. Lakeland, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 59

Metro Area Population: 652,256

Median Home Price: $171,967

Median Annual Salary: $40,560

Violent Crime Rate: 285.1

Property Crime Rate: 1,960.1

Lakeland had 13,312 property crimes reported in 2017, according to FBI data, which makes the property crime rate for the metro area just 1,960.1 per 100,000 people.

Learn more about Lakeland.

5. Providence, Rhode Island

Best Places 2019 Rank: 91

Metro Area Population: 1,613,154

Median Home Price: $228,804

Median Annual Salary: $52,220

Violent Crime Rate: 294.9

Property Crime Rate: 1,685.5

The murder rate in Providence is less than 2 per 100,000 people, based on 2017 data. Overall violent crime is also low at 294.9 per 100,000 people, far below the national average of 382.9.

Learn more about Providence.

4. Boise, Idaho

Best Places 2019 Rank: 17

Metro Area Population: 677,346

Median Home Price: $221,475

Median Annual Salary: $43,880

Violent Crime Rate: 235

Property Crime Rate: 1,761.9

Idaho’s capital city has experienced significant growth over the past few years, but its crime rates remain very low. With just seven murders in 2017, Boise’s murder rate is less than 1 per 100,000 people.

Learn more about Boise.

3. Worcester, Massachusetts

Best Places 2019 Rank: 62

Metro Area Population: 934,923

Median Home Price: $249,275

Median Annual Salary: $53,110

Violent Crime Rate: 360.2

Property Crime Rate: 1,276.7

The top three Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019 are all located in the Northeast region of the country. Worcester’s violent crime rate is a bit below the national average, though the Massachusetts metro area had just 10 murders in 2017.

Learn more about Worcester.

2. Manchester, New Hampshire

Best Places 2019 Rank: 43

Metro Area Population: 406,371

Median Home Price: $234,097

Median Annual Salary: $52,640

Violent Crime Rate: 265.8

Property Crime Rate: 1,387.2

Manchester had four murders in 2017, according to FBI data. Additionally, residents experience property crime at a rate of 1,387.2 per 100,000 people.

Learn more about Manchester.

1. Portland, Maine

Best Places 2019 Rank: 23

Metro Area Population: 525,776

Median Home Price: $223,367

Median Annual Salary: $48,970

Violent Crime Rate: 127.4

Property Crime Rate: 1,476.9

Portland, Maine, takes the top spot on the Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019 list. This Northern metro area sees a little over half the rate of property crime as the rest of the U.S. and had just four murders in 2017, a rate of less than one per 100,000 people, according to FBI data.

Learn more about Portland.

The Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019 include:

— Portland, Maine

— Manchester, New Hampshire

— Worcester, Massachusetts

— Boise, Idaho

— Providence, Rhode Island

— Lakeland, Florida

— Santa Barbara, California

— Santa Rosa, California

— Boston

— Albany, New York

— Madison, Wisconsin

— San Diego

— Lancaster, Pennsylvania

— El Paso, Texas

— New York City

— Brownsville, Texas

— Grand Rapids, Michigan

— Port St. Lucie, Florida

— Portland, Oregon

— Fayetteville, Arkansas

— San Jose, California

— Reading, Pennsylvania

— Austin, Texas

— Allentown, Pennsylvania

— Seattle

More from U.S. News

The 25 Most Desirable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019

The 25 Best Places People Are Moving to in 2019

The 25 Best Places to Find a Job in the U.S. in 2018

The 25 Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com