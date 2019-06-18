The 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the U.S. in 2019

What are the best metro areas for families? Choosing to move to a new part of the country can be a daunting task, especially if you’re moving your entire family. To help you find the…

Choosing to move to a new part of the country can be a daunting task, especially if you’re moving your entire family. To help you find the right metro area for raising your kids, we pulled in factors from the Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings, including affordability, quality of life and job market. Weighted equally, these scores combine to make the Best Places to Live for Families list, taking into consideration not only the cost of living and median annual salary, but the quality of high school education, average commute time, crime rate, the area’s overall well-being and access to top-notch health care.

25. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2019 Rank: 44

Metro Population: 565,008

Median Home Price: $162,967

Median Annual Salary: $48,270

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 21.98%

College Readiness Rank: 97

Average Commute Time: 22.9 minutes

The capital of Pennsylvania has a cost of living that’s less than 22% of the median annual household income. While college readiness among high school students, based on the U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, leaves something to be desired at 97th out of 125 metro areas, Harrisburg scores well for its close access to plenty of highly ranked hospitals and relatively low property crime and murder rates.

24. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Best Places 2019 Rank: 29

Metro Population: 500,689

Median Home Value: $178,400*

Median Annual Salary: $43,720

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 21.49%

College Readiness Rank: 31

Average Commute Time: 21.4 minutes

With an average morning commute of just 21.4 minutes, Lexington-Fayette residents can spend more time at home. They also have less to worry about when it comes to job availability, as the unemployment rate in this Kentucky metro area is just 3.4% — below the national average of 3.9%.

(*The median home price for Lexington-Fayette was not available, median home value is listed.)

23. Cincinnati

Best Places 2019 Rank: 39

Metro Population: 2,156,723

Median Home Price: $161,483

Median Annual Salary: $48,890

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 21%

College Readiness Rank: 50

Average Commute Time: 24.7 minutes

The cost of living in Cincinnati requires just 21% of the median annual household income, which helps families and individuals keep more money for basic needs and entertainment. Looking at the quality of life data, Cincinnati scores best for its low property crime and murder rates, based on Federal Bureau of Investigation data, and also ranks above 75 metro areas on the Best Places to Live list for college readiness among high school students.

22. Indianapolis

Best Places 2019 Rank: 38

Metro Population: 1,989,032

Median Home Price: $173,700

Median Annual Salary: $48,030

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 20.72%

College Readiness Rank: 67

Average Commute Time: 24.8 minutes

The average morning commute for Indianapolis residents is 24.8 minutes — higher than other metro areas on the list so far — but that extra time away from home is offset by a cost of living that’s less than 21% of the median annual household income.

21. Syracuse, New York

Best Places 2019 Rank: 54

Metro Population: 659,262

Median Home Price: $132,500

Median Annual Salary: $49,850

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 21.51%

College Readiness Rank: 41

Average Commute Time: 21.2 minutes

The cost of living in Syracuse is just 21.51% of the median annual household income. In addition, the median home price for the upstate New York metro area is just $132,500, well below the national median price of $226,500, which helps keep the chances of sticker shock minimal for local homebuyers.

20. Lansing, Michigan

Best Places 2019 Rank: 41

Metro Population: 472,092

Median Home Price: $136,342

Median Annual Salary: $47,990

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.16%

College Readiness Rank: 72

Average Commute Time: 21.2 minutes

With an average commute of just 21.2 minutes and an unemployment rate of 3.7%, Lansing area residents don’t have to worry about finding a job or traveling too far for work. Lansing also ranks eighth out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for its access to high-ranking hospitals, based on U.S. News Best Hospitals data.

19. Boise, Idaho

Best Places 2019 Rank: 17

Metro Population: 677,346

Median Home Price: $221,475

Median Annual Salary: $43,880

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.67%

College Readiness Rank: 65

Average Commute Time: 22 minutes

The median annual salary in Boise, at $43,880, is below the national average of $50,620. However, the area maintains a cost of living that makes it less of a struggle, with Boise residents spending 22.67% of the median annual household income on housing, while the national median is 23.58%.

18. Salt Lake City

Best Places 2019 Rank: 24

Metro Population: 2,399,521

Median Home Price: $324,198

Median Annual Salary: $47,272

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.14%

College Readiness Rank: 59

Average Commute Time: 22.2 minutes

Salt Lake City has long held a reputation as a family-friendly metro area, and the median age of just 30.2 years shows how large a role children and young people play in the makeup of the area. Additionally, Salt Lake City residents benefit from an average commute of just 22.2 minutes.

17. Albany, New York

Best Places 2019 Rank: 28

Metro Population: 881,862

Median Home Price: $201,533

Median Annual Salary: $52,770

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 22.71%

College Readiness Rank: 49

Average Commute Time: 23.1 minutes

While Albany’s unemployment rate of 3.9% matches the national average, the median annual salary, at $52,770, is more than $2,000 above the national average. Albany’s crime rates are also well below average, with just over two murders per 100,000 people and 1,900 property crimes per 100,000 people in 2017, based on FBI data.

16. Boston

Best Places 2019 Rank: 27

Metro Population: 4,771,936

Median Home Price: $423,450

Median Annual Salary: $65,420

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 25.54%

College Readiness Rank: 11

Average Commute Time: 31 minutes

The second-largest metro area on the Best Places to Live for Families list, Boston comes in at No. 16. Beantown ranks 11th for college preparedness among high school students and experiences below-average rates of property crime and murder. Of course, living in a bigger metro area means more time on the road, as the average commute is 31 minutes.

15. Manchester, New Hampshire

Best Places 2019 Rank: 43

Metro Population: 406,371

Median Home Price: $234,097

Median Annual Salary: $52,640

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 24.12%

College Readiness Rank: 73

Average Commute Time: 27.9 minutes

Ranking No. 73 for college readiness among high school students, Manchester doesn’t have the highest scores for education on the list. Other factors, however, including its access to ample highly ranked health care options, make Manchester a contender for families considering their next move. Manchester also has an unemployment rate of just 2.5%, reducing any parent’s concerns for being out of work for an extended period.

14. Portland, Maine

Best Places 2019 Rank: 23

Metro Population: 525,776

Median Home Price: $223,367

Median Annual Salary: $48,970

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 24.02%

College Readiness Rank: 37

Average Commute Time: 24.8 minutes

In the annual Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index, which surveys residents in metro areas across the U.S. about their sense of security, overall happiness and community pride, Portland ranked sixth out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the country. This solid well-being score combined with low crime rates — just four murders in 2017, according to FBI data — help Portland rank seventh for Quality of Life on the overall Best Places to Live list.

13. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Best Places 2019 Rank: 40

Metro Population: 429,060

Median Home Price: $146,200

Median Annual Salary: $43,590

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 19.57%

College Readiness Rank: 110

Average Commute Time: 21.5 minutes

The second-most affordable metro area on the Best Places to Live list, Fort Wayne residents spend just 19.57% of the median annual household income on housing expenses. However, the Fort Wayne metro area ranks 110th out of 125 metro areas for college readiness among high school students, though it’s offset by a short average commute time and ranking sixth for access to quality health care.

12. Austin, Texas

Metro Population: 2,000,590

Median Home Price: $292,500

Median Annual Salary: $51,840

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.4%

College Readiness Rank: 7

Average Commute Time: 26.8 minutes

The capital of Texas ranks seventh for its college readiness among high school students. As a fast-growing metro area, Austin’s cost of living has increased in recent years, but it remains low compared to other major U.S. tech hubs, requiring 23.4% of the median annual household income for the cost of living.

11. Omaha, Nebraska

Best Places 2019 Rank: 32

Metro Population: 914,190

Median Home Price: $171,164

Median Annual Salary: $47,660

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 21.29%

College Readiness Rank: 105

Average Commute Time: 20.2 minutes

This Omaha metro area benefits from an unemployment rate a full percentage point below the national average, at 2.9%. Combined with a short average commute of 20.2 minutes and a cost of living requiring just 21.29% of the median household income, Omaha parents don’t have to worry about finding a job, spend little time getting to work and keep more of the money they earn for their family.

10. Denver

Best Places 2019 Rank: 2

Metro Population: 2,798,684

Median Home Price: $393,842

Median Annual Salary: $57,400

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.42%

College Readiness Rank: 13

Average Commute Time: 27.5 minutes

Denver residents may endure a longer commute to work — 27.5 minutes, on average — but they don’t seem too unhappy about it. Denver ranks 24th out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. on the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index. In addition, high school students are getting a solid education, as Denver ranks 13th for college readiness.

9. Washington, D.C.

Best Places 2019 Rank: 19

Metro Population: 6,090,196

Median Home Price: $376,767

Median Annual Salary: $69,210

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.77%

College Readiness Rank: 9

Average Commute Time: 34.6 minutes

As the largest metro area on the Best Places to Live for Families list, the District of Columbia offers ample high-quality high school options — the metro area ranks ninth overall, based on U.S. News Best High Schools data. Plus, the plethora of federal government and government contractor jobs, in addition to a growing tech scene, lead to a high median annual salary of $69,210. Naturally, the trade-off comes in the form of a long commute, as residents should expect to spend, on average, nearly 35 minutes traveling between home and work.

8. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Best Places 2019 Rank: 10

Metro Population: 1,824,266

Median Home Price: $249,294

Median Annual Salary: $53,788

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 21.47%

College Readiness Rank: 32

Average Commute Time: 25.3 minutes

Families living in the Raleigh and Durham metro area benefit from a high median annual salary of $53,788. Residents can also worry less about staying unemployed for long periods of time, as the Raleigh and Durham area has a below-average unemployment rate of 3.4%. The average morning commute time in the Raleigh and Durham area is 25.3 minutes.

7. San Jose, California

Best Places 2019 Rank: 14

Metro Population: 1,969,897

Median Home Price: $1,080,017

Median Annual Salary: $77,180

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 26.08%

College Readiness Rank: 1

Average Commute Time: 28.2 minutes

If quality education is a priority, you can’t go wrong living in the San Jose metro area, which ranks No. 1 out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for college readiness among high school students. However, the good schools come at a cost, with residents spending a larger share of the median annual household income on the cost of living. Plus, the median home price is over $1 million.

6. Madison, Wisconsin

Best Places 2019 Rank: 12

Metro Population: 640,072

Median Home Price: $247,967

Median Annual Salary: $52,190

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 23.01%

College Readiness Rank: 38

Average Commute Time: 21.7 minutes

Madison residents spend a bit more on housing than other metro areas on the list, but the benefits may outweigh the cost. Low crime rates compared to the national average, high scores among high school students to show college readiness and an average morning commute of just 21.7 minutes make many families happy to call Madison home.

5. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Best Places 2019 Rank: 13

Metro Population: 1,039,182

Median Home Price: $181,533

Median Annual Salary: $44,770

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 20.68%

College Readiness Rank: 24

Average Commute Time: 21.8 minutes

Grand Rapids residents have to spend just 20.68% of the median annual household income on housing. Additionally, Grand Rapids ranks third for Quality of Life on the overall Best Places to Live list — in part for its rank as 24th for college readiness among high school students and an average morning commute of just 21.8 minutes.

4. Huntsville, Alabama

Best Places 2019 Rank: 11

Metro Population: 444,908

Median Home Price: $167,300

Median Annual Salary: $53,600

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 19.3%

College Readiness Rank: 48

Average Commute Time: 22.1 minutes

Not only is the median annual salary, at $53,600, above the national average of $50,620, but residents also spend just 19.3% of the median household income on the cost of living — making Huntsville the most affordable metro area out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

3. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Best Places 2019 Rank: 4

Metro Population: 514,166

Median Home Price: $177,942

Median Annual Salary: $45,830

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 20.44%

College Readiness Rank: 35

Average Commute Time: 21.1 minutes

A low cost of living is easy to find in this northwest Arkansas metro area. With residents spending just 20.44% of the median household income on housing, Fayetteville is the fourth-most affordable place to live out of the 125 metro areas on the Best Places to Live list. Another bonus: More spare time can be spent at home before and after work, as the average commute is just 21.1 minutes.

2. Minneapolis-St. Paul

Best Places 2019 Rank: 6

Metro Population: 3,526,149

Median Home Price: $237,367

Median Annual Salary: $56,030

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 21.5%

College Readiness Rank: 30

Average Commute Time: 25.3 minutes

For families considering a move to the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area, expect to find many quality high school options, low crime rates and an overall feeling of well-being among the neighbors. Minneapolis-St. Paul ranks 22nd out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. in the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index.

1. Des Moines, Iowa

Best Places 2019 Rank: 5

Metro Population: 623,113

Median Home Price: $178,942

Median Annual Salary: $50,600

Income Spent on Living Expenses: 20.11%

College Readiness Rank: 92

Average Commute Time: 20.3 minutes

Ranking No. 5 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Des Moines is the Best Place to Live for Families in the U.S. The low cost of living in this Midwestern metro area ensures just 20.11% of the median household income is required for housing needs. While college readiness is a weak spot for the metro area, ranking 97th, low crime rates, an overall feeling of well-being among residents and a short average commute lead to Des Moines taking the top spot.

The Best Places to Live for Families include:

— Des Moines, Iowa

— Minneapolis-St. Paul

— Fayetteville, Arkansas

— Huntsville, Alabama

— Grand Rapids, Michigan

— Madison, Wisconsin

— San Jose, California

— Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

— Washington, D.C.

— Denver

— Omaha, Nebraska

— Austin, Texas

— Fort Wayne, Indiana

— Portland, Maine

— Manchester, New Hampshire

— Boston

— Albany, New York

— Salt Lake City

— Boise, Idaho

— Lansing, Michigan

— Syracuse, New York

— Indianapolis

— Cincinnati

— Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

— Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

