The Institute for Economics and Peace, an independent non-profit think tank based in Australia, annually publishes the Global Peace Index, an international study that assesses 163 independent states and territories according to their levels of peacefulness.
The study assesses global peace through three filters: safety and security in society, the extent of ongoing domestic or international conflict and the degree of militarization. Researchers considered 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators to determine scores, including the number of casualties from terrorism and conflicts in that country, the number of murders per capita and the ratio of military spending to gross domestic product. The United States ranked at No. 128 for its peacefulness.
The following are the 10 most peaceful countries, according to the 13th annual Global Peace Index.
10. Czech Republic
9. Japan
8. Slovenia
7. Singapore
6. Canada
5. Denmark
4. Austria
3. Portugal
2. New Zealand
1. Iceland
The 10 Most Peaceful Countries in the World originally appeared on usnews.com