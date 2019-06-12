202
Teresa Carlson makes pitch for AWS cloud for DOD’s JEDI work

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 12, 2019 5:00 am 06/12/2019 05:00am
We’re still a month away from the potential award of the Defense Department’s $10 billion cloud contract, but Teresa Carlson isn’t backing down. 

The vice president for AWS’ worldwide public sector business offered a strong assertion of the cloud vendor’s work with both the Department of Defense and the broader intelligence community — both of whom have large cloud procurements up for competition, including the DOD’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract — during her keynote Tuesday at the AWS Public Sector Summit at the Washington Convention Center.

“I just want to tell you that we are really encouraged to see more and more of the U.S. Department of Defense customers already moving to the cloud,” Carlson said. “We’re so excited our national security continues to break barriers with what they are doing with AWS. With our GovCloud and our classified regions, there are now no barriers today at all for the U.S. Department of Defense to be able to…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

800
