202
Home » Latest News » Tegna strikes deal with…

Tegna strikes deal with CBS to renew 11 station affiliations

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 6, 2019 12:41 pm 06/06/2019 12:41pm
Share

Tysons-based Tegna Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and CBS Corp. (NYSE: CBS) have reached a multiyear agreement to renew station affiliation agreements for 11 markets nationwide, including Washington D.C.’s WUSA.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement includes renewals for WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina; WFMY in Greensboro, North Carolina; KHOU in Houston; KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas; WMAZ in Macon, Georgia; WWL in New Orleans.; KENS in San Antonio, Texas; KREM in Spokane, Washington; WTSP in Tampa, Florida; and KYTX in Tyler, Texas.

The 11 markets cover 10% of the U.S. audience and nearly 11 million households, according to a press release. Houston and D.C. are top 10 markets.

Tegna has had a busy 2019. It reached a deal with Verizon Communications to return WUSA Channel 9 to the Fios lineup, agreed to buy 11 local television stations from Nextstar Media Group for $740 million cash, and agreed to acquire two Atlanta-based television stations in a $77 million transaction. It…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!