Tee time at Nats Park? Topgolf transforming stadium into driving range for a summer weekend.

Topgolf and Complex Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday plans to turn Nationals Park into a driving range Aug. 22-25, when the Nats are on the road in Pittsburgh and Chicago.

The experience, called Topgolf Crush Nationals Park, will provide the very rare opportunity to drive golf balls from the stadium’s third baseline into colorful targets spread out across the field, from 60 to 140 yards away. After dark, the targets will glow and light up the field. Topgolf’s Toptracer Range tech, which tracks the flight path and distance of every shot, will be included.

Topgolf Crush has previously been held at the likes of Safeco Field in Seattle, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, AT&T Park in San Francisco and Soldier Field in Chicago. The Dallas-based Topgolf International…