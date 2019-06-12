TEDCO CEO to resign

Maryland Technology Development Corp. CEO George Davis is resigning effective July 31, the latest in a raft of executive departures at the organization. Davis, who stepped into the role in June 2017, is leaving TEDCO…

Maryland Technology Development Corp. CEO George Davis is resigning effective July 31, the latest in a raft of executive departures at the organization.

Davis, who stepped into the role in June 2017, is leaving TEDCO “to pursue a new opportunity,” according to a press release Wednesday morning.

No replacement has been named. Board Chair Francis Smyth said Davis will serve as a consultant for the next several months while the organization searches for his replacement.

The departure of Davis and other TEDCO leaders comes amid increased scrutiny and questions concerning the organization’s investment history. John Wasilisin resigned from his post as president and chief operating officer in February, former chairman and prominent board member Newt Fowler quietly exited the organization as well. Andy Jones and Parag Sheth, the managing director and chief marketing officer of TEDCO’s Maryland Venture Fund, announced their impending departures last month.

The exits all come as TEDCO, and…