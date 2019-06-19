Team spokesman says Dan Snyder not pursuing title sponsor for new NFL stadium at Cannes festival

Washington NFL team owner Dan Snyder is attending the Cannes Lions festival in France, but a team spokesman said reports he’s there to pursue a title sponsor for a new stadium are “absolutely false.” Tony…

Washington NFL team owner Dan Snyder is attending the Cannes Lions festival in France, but a team spokesman said reports he’s there to pursue a title sponsor for a new stadium are “absolutely false.”

Tony Wyllie, senior vice president of communications for Washington’s NFL team, told me Snyder regularly attends the global event for advertising and creative agencies. Snyder made his fortune in advertising, selling the firm the built with his sister, Snyder Communications Inc., for billions in 2000.

The NFL also keeps a steady presence at the annual festival, and the league is hosting a panel there on Thursday with several current and former players, including one-time Washington defensive back Deion Sanders. This past season, Snyder sat on the NFL’s media, digital media, business ventures and international committees.

According to a Page Six report published Tuesday, Snyder motored into Cannes this week on his new superyacht — now sporting a $180 million price tag —…