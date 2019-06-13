Take a swing at this preview of Topgolf National Harbor

The region’s fourth Topgolf location is ready for business. Dallas-based Topgolf International Inc. held a preview for its National Harbor location Wednesday evening and will announce the official opening on Monday, according to marketing manager…

The region’s fourth Topgolf location is ready for business.

Dallas-based Topgolf International Inc. held a preview for its National Harbor location Wednesday evening and will announce the official opening on Monday, according to marketing manager Kelsey Hannah.

The company held its first hiring event at the start of April, and Hannah said Topgolf typically hires between 350 to 500 employees when opening in a new market.

The three-story, 65,000-square-foot venue at 6400 Clipper Way in Oxon Hill includes more than 100 hitting bays; full-service restaurant and bars; a rooftop terrace with a fire pit; more than 200 high-definition televisions; and private event and meeting spaces.

From open to noon, Topgolf charges $26 per hour; $36 from noon to 5 p.m.; and $46 from 5 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday. It cost $50 to play those hours Friday and Saturday. Each hitting bay permits up to six players.

Topgolf National Harbor is located within a Peterson Cos.’-owned business park…