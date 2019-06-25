Take a peek inside Virginia Tech’s solar-powered FutureHaus, now on display in Alexandria

The residence setup on Main Line Boulevard in Alexandria has moved five times since November. But don’t call it a mobile home. The project, called FutureHaus, was designed by a Virginia Tech University team to…

The project, called FutureHaus, was designed by a Virginia Tech University team to disrupt the residential construction industry. In November, it won first place in the Solar Decathlon Middle East. The competition, launched in partnership between the Department of Energy and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, was created to find the world’s best solar-powered home.

“It actually feeds to grid,” said Joseph Wheeler, an architecture professor at Virginia Tech and the lead faculty on the FutureHaus team. The prototype is energy positive, he said, creating far more power than it could need in an average day.

All that solar power means the one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home can support its dozens of “smart” features. The bathroom has mirror that displays news updates and a movie screen projected on the shower wall. The house was made to interact…