Sweetgreen amps up delivery expertise with local acquisition

Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen Inc. has beefed up its delivery and logistics capabilities with the acquisition of D.C.-based Galley Foods Inc. The Los Angeles-based company announced the deal on Tuesday, saying the acquisition gives sweetgreen…

Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen Inc. has beefed up its delivery and logistics capabilities with the acquisition of D.C.-based Galley Foods Inc.

The Los Angeles-based company announced the deal on Tuesday, saying the acquisition gives sweetgreen access to Galley’s knowledge of logistics technology, live courier operations and high-volume production (although its unclear how Galley’s volume would compare to the production of the 93-location salad chain).

The terms of the deal, besides that it was a cash-and-stock transaction, were not disclosed.

“We’re both companies with D.C. roots, and we’re like-minded in our mission and in our commitment to our customers to better understand them and meet them wherever they are,” says sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman in a press release. Sweetgreen grew out of Georgetown and was based in D.C. before the founders moved its headquarters to Los Angeles. “It’s with this mutual thinking, and Galley Foods’ unparalleled insight into delivery,…