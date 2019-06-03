Surface parking could be a stumbling block for Roseland’s Crystal House expansion

Some surface parking at the Crystal House apartments is set to stick around, even as the Crystal City property gets redeveloped — and that’s worrying Arlington planners reviewing the project. New Jersey-based Roseland Residential Trust…

New Jersey-based Roseland Residential Trust is planning to double the number of units on the site, with a mix of apartments and condos across four new buildings, in one of the largest redevelopment proposals submitted to the county since Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) elected to set up shop in the neighborhood last fall. Roseland is aiming to build 798 new units, bringing the development’s total to 1,626, at 1900 S. Eads Street, with 281 above-ground parking spaces scattered throughout the property.

Roseland also operates two underground garages at the site, and it expects to add 634 new below-grade spaces as part of the construction, according to plans filed with the county. But the surface section of the parking plan seems like a problem to county officials, considering Arlington’s zoning…