Suppression of Media Around the World Increasing, Report Says

Growing populist political currents and a lack of legal frameworks ensuring that journalists can conduct their work are helping contribute to deteriorating media freedom around the world, a rights group said on Wednesday.

“The fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack, and part of the assault has come from an unexpected source,” say the authors of the 2019 Freedom and the Media report released by Freedom House.

Both in the world’s democracies and in authoritarian states, leaders are fueling a decline in press freedom by trying to silence the independent media and support only the outlets that share their own views, the Freedom House study notes. The decline in press freedom is linked to a decline in democracy overall, the group said.

“(This trend) has been ongoing for the last decade and it doesn’t show any signs it is turning around,” says Sarah Repucci, senior director for research and analysis at Freedom House.

The trend is more visible in European democracies, Freedom House adds in the report, as well as in Eurasia and the Middle East, two regions that are homes to authoritarian regimes.

“If democratic powers cease to support media independence at home and impose no consequences for its restriction abroad, the free press corps could be in danger of virtual extinction,” say the authors of the report.

Even in the most powerful democracies, people are receiving biased information, Freedom House warns. This is primarily due to media outlets facing “nuanced efforts” by governments that challenge their independence.

“Common methods include government-backed ownership changes, regulatory and financial pressure, and public denunciations of honest journalists,” the report adds. Additionally, governments are also showing support for publications and media outlets that tend to express more favorable views towards the ruling regime, compromising the diversity and variety in opinions.

Technology is also playing a double-edged role with the media, says Repucci. On the one hand social media platforms have brought information to more of the public and bypassed censorship in authoritarian regimes. Yet social media also can quickly spread disinformation.

“We see a need to regulate social media although it needs to be done carefully so it wouldn’t infringe on the benefits (that come from using it),” Repucci adds.

Other findings in the report:

— Western Europe as well as North America and Australia scored the highest on the global map of press freedom. Countries with a perfect score include: Australia, Barbados, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Kiribati, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Cyprus, Norway, Palau, Portugal, Solomon Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, United Kingdom, United States, and Uruguay.

— Countries and regions with the lowest levels of freedom of the media: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Burundi, Cameroon, China, Crimea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gaza Strip, Kazakhstan, Laos, North Korea, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Ossetia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tibet, Transnistria, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Western Sahara, Yemen.

Earlier this year Freedom House issued a report evaluating the health of democracies around the world. In that report, the organization warned that the health of U.S. democracy has “weakened significantly.”

