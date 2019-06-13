202
SunTrust-BB&T pick name for combined $66B bank

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 13, 2019 7:46 am 06/13/2019 07:46am
And the new name is …Truist.

The top executives of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT) and Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI) announced Wednesday the name of their new merged bank will be Truist – picked to reflect the heritage of both financial institutions.

Once the “merger of equals” is completed, Truist will become the sixth-largest U.S. bank holding company serving more than 10 million households in the United States – mostly in the Sunbelt and in high-growth markets.

“We have been on this journey since February – laser focused on coming up with a name,” said BB&T CEO Kelly King during a telephone interview Wednesday morning. “We decided the new name is Truist. We think that’s an exciting name that builds on our heritage.”

King, who will be the founding chairman and CEO of Truist, said they wanted the name to “echo” what they were trying to do with the bank – integrate technology with the human experience – bringing a high…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

